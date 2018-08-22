Log in
Senseair : Opens North America Headquarters Near Chicago

08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Senseair, a worldwide leading provider of air and gas sensing technology, opened the doors of their new North America headquarters in St. Charles, Ill., just outside of Chicago.

Senseair www.senseair.com

Senseair offers innovative technology for high precision, small, wireless and low power air sensing products. The company is best known for Sensor-Core modules for integration, Sensor-on-Board with application features for final assembly, as well as fully designed white-label Sensor-in-Case solutions.

The new headquarters will provide sales, marketing, technical support, order fulfillment and customer service for clients throughout North America.

"We're confident our new headquarters coupled with our experienced team will allow us to help even more leading original equipment manufacturers develop state-of-the-art solutions that are seamlessly integrated into their product portfolios," said Jeff Baymor, Chief Executive Officer, Senseair North America.

In addition to Baymor, the Senseair North America team includes Alina Misyura (Customer Service), Carl Bengtsson (Application & Engineering) and Tony Nowak, Executive Sales Director.

For more information about Senseair products and applications, please visit https://senseair.com

About Senseair
Senseair North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Senseair AB, an Asahi Kasei Group company, headquartered in Sweden. The company motto is to make sense of air by providing the best possible measurement solutions, services and intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, Senseair has become the center of excellence in the field of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology. Senseair develops and manufactures the most cost-efficient and highest performing air and gas sensing technologies for high-volume production. You will find Senseair sensors and solutions in the fields of indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, ventilation control, alcohol screening, gas alarms, life science and transportation.

To learn more about Senseair North America, please contact
Tony Nowak, Executive Sales Director
(630) 222-5835 – Mobile Phone
tony.nowak@senseair.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senseair-opens-north-america-headquarters-near-chicago-300700573.html

SOURCE Senseair


© PRNewswire 2018
