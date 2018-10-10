Sensei Labs : and WE Announce Strategic Partnership with Launch of WE Connect Platform

New platform enables global WE team to better communicate, collaborate, learn, and thrive at work

Sensei Labs, a developer of data-driven digital workplace solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with WE, a family of organizations that makes doing good, doable. The news also marks the launch of WE connect, a state-of-the-art platform that connects the organization’s team members around the world and helps them accelerate their growth and culture.

“WE has seen massive growth over the last few years, and we are so excited to work with Sensei Labs on this exciting platform that will empower our team to truly act as one on a global level,” said Russ McLeod, Executive Director, Social Enterprise, WE. “WE connect is a one-stop-shop for everything our team needs to know about the organization, and gives them the tools and knowledge to empower youth, families and communities round the world with everything they need to create effective change.”

Jay Goldman, co-founder and CEO of Sensei Labs, said, “We are very proud to be partnering with WE and helping them make a difference in the world. We have a longstanding history with WE that has grown out of a respect and admiration for all the good they do, and a close alignment between both our companies’ cultures.”

As an internal communications, collaboration, work orchestration, and learning platform, WE connect provides WE team members with the company information they need to collaborate at scale and thrive in WE’s fast-paced work environment. The platform’s integrated social app, with its dynamic news feed, lets team members share content and interact and connect with peers around the world. It also enables WE to reinforce and amplify its strong cultural values and empower their people in a progressive, new way.

To maximize the platform’s reach and impact, the solution also includes SenseiTV – a dynamic digital signage system that posts select WE connect content, such as team member role changes, birthdays, new hires and priorities and events, on large flatscreen TVs across WE’s global headquarters in Toronto.

WE connect is built on Sensei Labs’ Catalyst family of work apps, designed to engage people while helping them to communicate, orchestrate work, and make better decisions. The platform is completely configurable and is mobile responsive with dedicated Android and iOS apps available.

About WE

WE is a family of organizations that makes doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good. WE enables youth and families to better the world – supporting 7,200+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, our teams in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.

About Sensei Labs

Sensei Labs creates data-driven digital workplace solutions built for modern, high-growth companies. Powered by the SenseiOS™ proprietary operating system, the company’s Conductor™ work orchestration platform and Catalyst™ collaborative work management platform help people communicate, orchestrate work, and make better decisions in a way they love.

The Sensei Labs story started over a decade ago when Klick, its parent company, banned internal task-related email and developed a new kind of operating system that reengineered how individuals, teams, and companies get work done. After receiving global recognition from some of the leading thinkers in management innovation and technology – and inspiring the New York Times bestseller The Decoded Company (Portfolio/Penguin) – the Sensei Labs’ platforms are now being used by companies around the world. The company has consistently been named a Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer, Fastest Growing Technology Company, and Best Managed Company. For more information, go to senseilabs.com.

