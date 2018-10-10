Sensei Labs : and WE Announce Strategic Partnership with Launch of WE Connect Platform

Sensei
Labs, a developer of data-driven digital workplace solutions, today
announced a strategic partnership with WE, a family of organizations
that makes doing good, doable. The news also marks the launch of WE
connect, a state-of-the-art platform that connects the
organization’s team members around the world and helps them accelerate
their growth and culture.
“WE has seen massive growth over the last few years, and we are so
excited to work with Sensei Labs on this exciting platform that will
empower our team to truly act as one on a global level,” said Russ
McLeod, Executive Director, Social Enterprise, WE. “WE connect is a
one-stop-shop for everything our team needs to know about the
organization, and gives them the tools and knowledge to empower youth,
families and communities round the world with everything they need to
create effective change.”
Jay
Goldman, co-founder and CEO of Sensei Labs, said, “We are very proud
to be partnering with WE and helping them make a difference in the
world. We have a longstanding history with WE that has grown out of a
respect and admiration for all the good they do, and a close alignment
between both our companies’ cultures.”
As an internal communications, collaboration, work orchestration, and
learning platform, WE connect provides WE team members with the
company information they need to collaborate at scale and thrive in WE’s
fast-paced work environment. The platform’s integrated social app, with
its dynamic news feed, lets team members share content and interact and
connect with peers around the world. It also enables WE to reinforce and
amplify its strong cultural values and empower their people in a
progressive, new way.
To maximize the platform’s reach and impact, the solution also includes
SenseiTV – a dynamic digital signage system that posts select WE
connect content, such as team member role changes, birthdays, new
hires and priorities and events, on large flatscreen TVs across WE’s
global headquarters in Toronto.
WE connect is built on Sensei Labs’ Catalyst family of work apps,
designed to engage people while helping them to communicate, orchestrate
work, and make better decisions. The platform is completely configurable
and is mobile responsive with dedicated Android and iOS apps available.
About WE
WE is a family of organizations that makes doing good, doable. WE is
made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME
to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and
experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums
around the world with the greatest celebration of social good. WE
enables youth and families to better the world – supporting 7,200+ local
and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping
daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly
benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, our teams
in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million
people with clean water, built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas,
and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE
was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs,
brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.
About Sensei Labs
Sensei Labs creates data-driven digital workplace solutions built for
modern, high-growth companies. Powered by the SenseiOS™ proprietary
operating system, the company’s Conductor™ work orchestration platform
and Catalyst™ collaborative work management platform help people
communicate, orchestrate work, and make better decisions in a way they
love.
The Sensei Labs story started over a decade ago when Klick, its parent
company, banned internal task-related email and developed a new kind of
operating system that reengineered how individuals, teams, and companies
get work done. After receiving global recognition from some of the
leading thinkers in management innovation and technology – and inspiring
the New York Times bestseller The Decoded Company
(Portfolio/Penguin) – the Sensei Labs’ platforms are now being used by
companies around the world. The company has consistently been named a
Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer, Fastest
Growing Technology Company, and Best Managed Company. For more
information, go to senseilabs.com.
