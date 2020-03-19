Sensely's "Ask NHS" App Brand Launches Video Consultations

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the NHS's recent letter to GPs requesting that in-person appointments be changed to digital appointments, Sensely has launched a video consultation booking capability within its popular Ask NHS GP app. The enhanced booking functionality is initially rolling out across London's Lewisham region in partnership with One Health Lewisham, a federation of 37 GP surgeries.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise worldwide, the move is part of a broader focus to help realize the full potential of digital technology to enable care access in a safe, reliable, and secure manner. In conjunction with Lewisham's clinical review board, Sensely has already enabled the Ask NHS app family to provide COVID-19 screening information, and has recorded approximately 20,000 such screenings over a recent 16-day period.

Featuring Olivia, an avatar character that can speak to users in either a text chat or spoken voice mode, the Ask NHS brand has over 285,000 registered users and is consistently ranked among the top medical apps in the UK Apple App Store. The new video consultation booking capability allows patients to use their smartphones or personal computers to easily search open video consultation slots and book a time without having to ring their GP.

In addition, Ask NHS GP, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, also features other useful tools, including a clinically-validated symptom checker, a location finder, an administrative query service, and access to self-care resources.

Dr. Prad Velayuthan, One Health Lewisham CEO, commented, "This is a critical time for GPs to consider how to best continue to provide reliable, high quality access. COVID-19 represents a significant new operational and clinical challenge in order to keep the population safe, and we feel confident that Ask NHS GP plays an important role in helping to shift patient behavior accordingly. Our practice management teams are adjusting their appointment slotting procedures, and we anticipate a full slate of video consultations in the coming weeks."

"Video consultations is an important step in extending the multi-channel reach of the Ask NHS brand " said Adam Odessky, CEO and co-founder of Sensely, adding "More options create more comfort and empathy. With the world on high alert, any tools that can provide a bit of reassurance and peace of mind are welcome, and we are grateful for the partnership with One Health Lewisham."

