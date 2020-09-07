Log in
Sensex, Nifty flat, Vodafone Idea news awaited

09/07/2020 | 12:20am EDT
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

Indian shares were subdued on Monday, as broader Asian markets were on the defensive after a continued Wall Street selloff in technology stocks, while investors awaited an announcement from debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.04% at 11,330.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.02% to 38,333.02 as of 0358 GMT.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> fell 0.3% and China's blue-chip index <.CSI300> slipped 0.2% on concerns of high valuations after Wall Street closed lower on Friday as a selloff continued in technology stocks.

In Mumbai, Vodafone Idea rose as much as 10%. The company has scheduled a media announcement at 0630 GMT later in the day.

On Friday, the carrier said it would raise up to 250 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) in fresh funds as it tries to pay off hefty dues it owes to the government.

The Nifty auto index <.NIFTYAUTO> was up 0.57%. India's commerce minister said on Friday the country is open to raising duties on auto imports to boost local production.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 -0.33% 11307.25 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
NIKKEI 225 -1.11% 23205.43 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
SENSEX 30 -1.63% 38357.18 Real-time Quote.-7.02%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.40% 105.02 Delayed Quote.-28.28%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 4.98% 12.7 Delayed Quote.95.94%
