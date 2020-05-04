Sensiba San Filippo : Expands with New R&D Service Line and Two New Partners

Despite Challenges Wrought By COVID-19, San Francisco Bay Area Accounting Firm SSF Launches Research & Development Tax Credit Services and Expands Partner Group

Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California-based accounting and business consulting firm, is proud to announce the introduction of a Research & Development (R&D) tax credit services practice. It is also pleased to share the news that it has promoted two tax professionals to Partner.

New R & D Services

SSF brought on Cole Marr, Director, and Ariane Woods, Manager – veteran engineers with deep R&D experience – to launch and lead the firm’s R&D practice in late March. Organizations of every size and scope can now collaborate with the firm’s expanding team of R&D professionals to quickly learn how to efficiently maximize their credit claims.

Marr has focused exclusively on the R&D tax credit for 14 years working with businesses of all sizes to identify, substantiate, and validate their research tax credits. He grew his career from consultant to director with his previous firm, Hull & Knarr. Marr earned his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and his Masters of Business Administration from Indiana University.

Woods brings to her role at SSF nearly 14 years of experience helping companies successfully leverage the Federal and State Research Tax Credits. Drawing from her engineering degree and expertise in both product development and manufacturing, she has a knack for helping clients understand the process of securing the credits as she expertly guides them through it. Woods, who worked with Marr at Hull & Knarr, graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and is currently studying for the Enrolled Agent certification with anticipated completion this summer.

“I am excited to welcome Cole and Ariane to the firm and look forward to seeing their work reap dividends for our clients across industry,” said John Sensiba, Managing Partner at Sensiba San Filippo LLP. “Their combined experience, knowledge and enthusiasm will be an incredible value-add to clients seeking these important services. I’m confident that in Cole and Ariane we’ve found the best possible leaders to propel the firm into the future and help our clients stay one step ahead by maximizing their tax credits.”

Welcoming New Partners

Additionally, the firm is proud to announce the promotion of Jarrett Warner and Santos Solano to Partner effective May 1, 2020.

Warner joined SSF in 2016 from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he began his career and ultimately served in the role of Tax Director. He is based in the firm’s Pleasanton headquarters, where he specializes in providing tax planning and compliance services to privately held companies — in the manufacturing, distribution, real estate, and construction industries. Warner also works with select high-net-worth families. He earned his degree in Business Economics and Accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Solano, who is based in the firm’s San Mateo office, joined SSF in 2011 from Brown Adams and grew his career within Sensiba San Filippo. He boasts nearly 16 years of tax planning and compliance experience, with a specialization in partnerships, S and C Corporations, and individuals. Solano enjoys working predominantly with manufacturing, construction, technology, and retail businesses. He earned his degree in Economics with an emphasis in International Business from Santa Clara University.

“Jarrett and Santos have each made remarkable contributions to the firm and to our local communities during their time with Sensiba San Filippo,” said Sensiba. “They demonstrate exemplary client service and leadership skills, and I feel proud to know and work with them both. I look forward to seeing them excel in this next step of their careers and look forward to working with them for many more years to come.”

About Sensiba San Filippo

With over 40 years of experience, and as the first accounting firm in California certified as a B Corporation, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region’s top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across a variety of industries. As a member of Morison KSi, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients’ global business needs in over 80 countries. Through service to others, a commitment to integrity, stewardship of the environment, and kindness, SSF strives to improve the lives of clients and the global community. Headquartered in Pleasanton, SSF has offices in San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Francisco, and Fresno. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.

