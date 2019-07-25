Sensing and Energy and Utility Industry Veteran Bharat Vats Joins H2scan as Chief Growth Officer

Vats to Leverage Two Decades of Global Experience to Drive Growth of Hydrogen Sensor Technologies

H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, today announced Bharat Vats as Chief Growth Officer, overseeing market expansion of H2scan’s hydrogen gas sensor.

Prior to joining H2scan, Vats served as Executive Vice President at LumaSense Technologies, a temperature and gas sensing technology company. Before that, he was an Executive at Serveron Corporation (a Danaher Company), where he focused on sales & operations of Serveron® gas monitors.

Vats has also served as Head of Business Development in the energy and utilities market at IBM, specifically focused on smart grid and cloud, as Sales Head at GE Energy and Head of Business Development at ABB. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Pittsburgh - Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s in electrical engineering.

At H2scan, Vats will have key focus on the growth of the new Gen 5 Sensor platform for utilities, equipment providers and transformer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Gen 5 Sensor is a first of its kind hydrogen sensor that offers the high accuracy, small size, and low cost needed to help utilities monitor and protect their distribution transformers. The Gen 5 System is designed for oil-type transformers and can be inserted through any port on the transformer directly into the transformer oil where it takes measurements of hydrogen gas levels. The Gen 5 sensor offers distribution transformers real-time, or step-change monitoring to report accurate hydrogen levels that increase due to gassing, overloading, or oil breakdown, and alerts the utility that a problem may exist. The Gen 5 requires no maintenance or re-calibration.

“The new Gen 5 Sensor delivers a cutting-edge technology that no other company has right now,” said Vats. “The sensor is going to first benefit the power utility market in a great way, helping to monitor the health of their specific transformer or a fleet of transformers over the cloud or on IoT platform and I’m thrilled to be a part of H2scan to drive that growth. As we expand the Gen 5 to the oil & gas market and offer a very small, robust, cost effective solution to the OEM market it will help H2scan offer a product not available today.”

“Vats’ global experience in the sensing, energy and utility space gives him the unique understanding needed to help companies adopt this solution,” said Dennis Reid, President, CEO and Founder of H2scan. “We’re pleased to have Vats leading the growth of our utility products and helping H2scan to take this solution to the next level.”

For more information about the Gen 5 System, visit http://h2scan.com/products/gen5-hydrogen-sensor.

About H2scan Corporation

H2scan was founded in 2002, and has its headquarters, sales, production and marketing staff in Valencia, California. The Company provides the most accurate, tolerant and affordable hydrogen leak detection and process gas monitoring solutions for industrial markets. H2scan enables the accurate monitoring and control functions for a wide range of applications, including control systems, safety monitoring and alarm systems. H2scan also provides portable, handheld configurations for easy leak detection and monitoring. H2scan supplies its hydrogen process analyzer and hydrogen leak detectors to utility, petrochemical, refinery, and gas line companies, nuclear power plants, fuel cell, petroleum and other industrial organizations through distribution, or long-term supply agreements. H2scan helps its customers meet safety, regulatory and process control requirements while doing critical hydrogen monitoring. H2scan’s customer base includes some of the largest manufacturing enterprises in the world including: General Electric, DOD, ABB, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, NASA, Proctor & Gamble and more.

The company’s solid-state technology was developed at Sandia National Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy. H2scan now holds 27 patents on its core technology, software and electronics and its products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.h2scan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005192/en/