Sensor specialist AMS forecasts strong third quarter

The Austrian group, which supplies Apple with sensors for its face recognition technology, sees third-quarter revenues to grow to $600-640 million (£481-513 million) from $415.2 million in the April-June period.

AMS posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $50 million for the second quarter and said high volume ramps in the consumer market and a better operational performance should lead to an adjusted operating margin of above 25% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)