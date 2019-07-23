Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sensor specialist AMS forecasts strong third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:12am EDT

VIENNA (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS on Tuesday said it expects strong revenue and profit growth in the third quarter after an increase in deliveries of its 3D optical sensors helped it swing back to an operational profit in the second quarter.

The Austrian group, which supplies Apple with sensors for its face recognition technology, sees third-quarter revenues to grow to $600-640 million (£481-513 million) from $415.2 million in the April-June period.

AMS posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $50 million for the second quarter and said high volume ramps in the consumer market and a better operational performance should lead to an adjusted operating margin of above 25% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 5.19% 44.6 Delayed Quote.79.97%
APPLE 2.29% 207.22 Delayed Quote.31.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aSouth Korea's LG Display posts deeper second-quarter loss on TV panel supply glut
RE
03:00aOil rises on Mideast tensions, glum demand outlook caps gains
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch with cryptocurrency entrepreneur postponed
RE
02:24aPower traders tackle renewables puzzle in Danish 'Silicon Valley'
RE
02:22aSensor specialist AMS to re-evaluate Osram takeover
RE
02:16aSingapore core inflation hits over two-year low, raising bets on policy easing
RE
02:15aECB, Fed rate cut hopes lift stocks, sterling sags
RE
02:13aECB, Fed rate cut hopes lift stocks, sterling sags
RE
02:13aNorsk Hydro sees higher cost of cyber attack as second quarter lags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2UBS GROUP : UBS : posts surprise second quarter profit boost
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake; Daimler welcomes investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group