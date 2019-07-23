Sensor specialist AMS to re-evaluate Osram takeover

AMS AG said a week ago it did not see "sufficient basis" for continuing its discussions with the German technology company, after approaching Osram to discuss a non-binding takeover offer of 38.50 euros (£34.59) per share, sparking a potential bidding war for the German company.

"AMS was recently approached by potential financial partners and has exchanged views which confirm its belief that AMS can arrange prudent and committed financing for this potential transaction," the group said.

Shares in AMS were up 9% in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)