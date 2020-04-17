Sensorium Galaxy Building the Mecca of Electronic Dance Music in Virtual Reality with the Creators of World-famous Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Nightclubs

IBIZA, Spain, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium Corporation has partnered with leading nightlife promoter Yann Pissenem to drive the development of a virtual 'nightclub' realm dedicated exclusively to electronic dance music within the Sensorium Galaxy, the global social virtual reality and media platform.

Forbes has already ranked the Sensorium Galaxy in its top ten promising technology projects, while a showing at the 2019 Los Angeles E3 event led to extensive plaudits.

Recently Sensorium Corp announced the launch of the project - the Sensorium virtual spaceship, and its crew, was launched into space on a nine month journey. The spaceship will deliver the first ever virtual crew into the Sensorium Galaxy star systems. The first planet they will reach, open to exploration, is the Planet of Music created in partnership with Jann Pissenem.

Today's partnership announcement underscores Sensorium's commitment to providing users with the ultimate in virtual reality electronic music and nightlife experiences via 3D social virtual reality. Pissenem is dedicated to bringing his unique skills and expertise to ensure the best virtual reality clubbing experience possible is available on the Sensorium platform.

Brian Kean, Chief Communication Officer Sensorium Corporation, says: "Pissenem is one of the key figures to have shaped the world's modern clubbing landscape and today over three million people a year are attracted to his projects in Ibiza. He has been instrumental in turning Ibiza into the iconic destination for night clubbers from all over the world. His Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza venues have also become the house residences for some of the most famous DJs on the planet, including David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Martin Garrix. Both venues have been recognized as the World's Best Club for the last three years by the International Nightlife Association, as well as some of the world's most recognizable club brands.

With Sensorium Galaxy, electronic music fans who can't always take the trip to Ibiza can now enjoy what this thriving nightclub scene has to offer and their experience will not be limited by physical boundaries thanks to Sensorium's virtual reality. They can drop right into a throbbing electronic club scene and interact with friends as if in the real world."

As part of the partnership, Pissenem is bringing on board ten of the world's top electronic music artists and DJs to collaborate with Sensorium Galaxy.

Yann Pissenem said: "I've always enjoyed being deeply involved in new developments for the nightlife industry. As the Ibiza club scene, where much of my energy has been channelled over the years, is now at the global forefront of electronic music and clubbing, having the opportunity to fuse this world with Sensorium Galaxy to create a new social virtual reality is electrifying.

This is a great opportunity to bring the best of the global club scene to millions of users around the world. Social virtual reality is a step-change in the evolution of communication between people and it's incredible to be actively involved in helping to drive this radical change in how we interact with each other forward".

In addition to the partnership with Yann Pissenem, Sensorium Corporation has today also revealed that its World of Electronic Music's visual design was conceptualized by the acclaimed London-based creative and production studio High Scream, run by visionary French creative Romain Pissenem, brother of Yann. Legendary brothers have an extensive track record of working together on high profile projects.

High Scream has vast project experience in creating some of the biggest entertainment and commercial productions of the last decade with the likes of Disney, Nike, Coca-Cola, Burberry, and some of the biggest names in dance music such as David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Martin Garrix. High Scream is also responsible for creating the iconic stage designs and shows at Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Corporation, together with strategic partner Redpill VR, is currently developing the Sensorium Galaxy social virtual reality platform which enables the seamless broadcast of synchronized virtual reality content to users all around the globe. This platform signals a radical change in the way users can experience virtual reality, moving beyond its previously solitary nature. Sensorium Galaxy enables users to interact with each other as events are either live-streamed or accessed from a library. Sensorium Galaxy also signals an evolution of social networks, with users not confined to one-dimensional platforms, but able to engage and interact with friends and other users in a virtual environment. Sensorium Galaxy will be comprised of themed planets that present users with different options for social interaction.

About Sensorium Corporation

Sensorium Corporation is a technology company that creates digital simulations of real-world venues and virtual worlds in cooperation with its content partners - globally recognized concert venues, clubs and festivals. Investment in the project to date is approximately $70 million, and it has come from a group of EU companies in both the gaming and entertainment industries.

For more information, visit sensoriumxr.com

About The Night League

Founded in 2001 by events entrepreneur Yann Pissenem, The Night League is a 360 music and entertainment company, dedicated to every facet of event and venue management. For almost two decades, we have created and delivered world-class music experiences through our globally-renowned in-house brands Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, ANTS and Children of the 80's, as well as collaborating with some of the world's most influential artists, festivals and events to create bespoke and pioneering concepts. From our event producers, venue operators, booking managers, artist management, marketing and design teams, TNL consistently goes beyond expectations, fusing music and art to deliver profound experiences that invigorate audiences around the world.

www.thenightleague.com

