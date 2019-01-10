Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sensormatic Solutions : is Fast Forwarding Retail with Smart, Connected Shopper Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:07am EST

New product innovations drive operational excellence and elevate the shopper experience

Sensormatic Solutions to showcase new product innovations and concepts at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 13-15, at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. By combining insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps retailers create unique shopper experiences. From optimizing staffing, ensuring product availability and empowering store associates to connecting customers and merchandise across the enterprise, Sensormatic connected solutions deliver real-time insights to enable successful unified commerce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005094/en/

Sensormatic connected solutions deliver real-time insights to enable successful unified commerce (Gr ...

Sensormatic connected solutions deliver real-time insights to enable successful unified commerce (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fast forwarding retail with Sensormatic Solutions at NRF 2019:
Sensormatic Solutions continues to expand on its pioneering Sensormatic technologies to help retailers protect and grow their businesses, while creating smart offerings for frictionless shopper experiences. Come see the latest product innovations and concepts leveraging new smart sensors, devices and video technologies, with data at the edge to enable smart decision-making in retail.

Learn more about how these inventory, loss prevention and shopper traffic solutions provide real-world retailer values:

Create unique shopper experiences

  • Blended online and offline data to better understand customer behavior for optimal service and the effectiveness of digital marketing and promotions
  • Smart frictionless shopping with integrated loss prevention and in-store self and mobile checkouts and returns to enhance merchandise protection while offering customer convenience

Enable unified commerce

  • Inventory cycle counting with real-time, item-level visibility via the cloud-based inventory solution to provide a solid, accurate foundation for order fulfillment
  • Store level fulfillment including buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) to allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime
  • Automated in-store returns leveraging machine learning, video and radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to provide a flexible, self-serve return process regardless of point of purchase

Protect assets and people

  • Predictive analytics via smart connected LP devices with 24/7 remote monitoring and managing the enterprise for optimal protection
  • Smart video technologies to proactively combat shrink and organized retail crime (ORC) activity while providing added security
  • New technologies leveraged for an all-in-one solution to enhance the value of storefront real estate while better understanding what’s coming in and going out the door

Maximize shopper conversion

  • Real-time range of customer insights to understand sentiment, preference and behavior along the shopping journey to optimize service, personnel and merchandise and drive sales
  • 360-degree view of fitting room activity to better engage customers and influence buying decisions in the store’s highest conversion zone

Turn insights into actions

  • Valuable data sets and insights across traffic, inventory and loss prevention via cloud and machine learning-based IoT solutions that deliver advanced analytics, meaningful and prescriptive insights
  • Sensor inputs gathered from multiple in-store edge devices, leveraging machine learning at the core, to provide future AI/ML-based predictive edge analytics for real-time actionable directives

These innovative collaborations and more will be showcased at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #1919 from Jan. 13-15 to see firsthand how Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers to fast forward retail.

For more information, please visit our press center at news.sensormatic.com.

About Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions
Sensormatic Solutions is a global leader in enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE brands. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40aSPORTTOTAL AG : SPORTTOTAL: Financing of international expansion of sporttotal.tv secured via external capital fund
EQ
08:40aTATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover Confirms 4,500 Job Losses in Cost-Cutting Drive
DJ
08:40aALLGEIER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:39aDXC TECHNOLOGY : 6 steps for moving to a digital operating model in the cloud
PU
08:39aADAPTIT : Adapt IT Group is looking at Wisenet for possible acquisition
AQ
08:39aThe George Washington University Center for Excellence in Public Leadership Names Faculty Director and Announces 2019 Schedule
PR
08:37aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spain says Iberia meets EU airline rules in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
08:37aTALKPOOL : Tele2 and Talkpool transfer Gothenburg LoRa IoT network to Nordic IoT Networks
AQ
08:37aCORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:36aAMERICAN AIRLINES : cuts fourth-quarter estimate for revenue metric
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
4PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
5MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.