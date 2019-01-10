Sensormatic Solutions : is Fast Forwarding Retail with Smart, Connected Shopper Engagement

New product innovations drive operational excellence and elevate the
shopper experience
Sensormatic Solutions to showcase new product innovations and concepts
at NRF
2019: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 13-15, at Jacob K. Javits Convention
Center in New York City. By combining insights into retail inventory,
shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers
operational excellence at scale and helps retailers create unique
shopper experiences. From optimizing staffing, ensuring product
availability and empowering store associates to connecting customers and
merchandise across the enterprise, Sensormatic connected solutions
deliver real-time insights to enable successful unified commerce.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005094/en/
Sensormatic connected solutions deliver real-time insights to enable successful unified commerce (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fast forwarding retail with Sensormatic Solutions at
NRF 2019:
Sensormatic Solutions continues to expand on its
pioneering Sensormatic technologies to help retailers protect and grow
their businesses, while creating smart offerings for frictionless
shopper experiences. Come see the latest product innovations and
concepts leveraging new smart sensors, devices and video technologies,
with data at the edge to enable smart decision-making in retail.
Learn more about how these inventory, loss prevention and shopper
traffic solutions provide real-world retailer values:
Create unique shopper experiences
-
Blended online and offline data to better understand customer behavior
for optimal service and the effectiveness of digital marketing and
promotions
-
Smart frictionless shopping with integrated loss prevention and
in-store self and mobile checkouts and returns to enhance merchandise
protection while offering customer convenience
Enable unified commerce
-
Inventory cycle counting with real-time, item-level visibility via the
cloud-based inventory solution to provide a solid, accurate foundation
for order fulfillment
-
Store level fulfillment including buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS)
to allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime
-
Automated in-store returns leveraging machine learning, video and
radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to provide a
flexible, self-serve return process regardless of point of purchase
Protect assets and people
-
Predictive analytics via smart connected LP devices with 24/7 remote
monitoring and managing the enterprise for optimal protection
-
Smart video technologies to proactively combat shrink and organized
retail crime (ORC) activity while providing added security
-
New technologies leveraged for an all-in-one solution to enhance the
value of storefront real estate while better understanding what’s
coming in and going out the door
Maximize shopper conversion
-
Real-time range of customer insights to understand sentiment,
preference and behavior along the shopping journey to optimize
service, personnel and merchandise and drive sales
-
360-degree view of fitting room activity to better engage customers
and influence buying decisions in the store’s highest conversion zone
Turn insights into actions
-
Valuable data sets and insights across traffic, inventory and loss
prevention via cloud and machine learning-based IoT solutions that
deliver advanced analytics, meaningful and prescriptive insights
-
Sensor inputs gathered from multiple in-store edge devices, leveraging
machine learning at the core, to provide future AI/ML-based predictive
edge analytics for real-time actionable directives
These innovative collaborations and more will be showcased at NRF
2019: Retail’s Big Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New
York City. Visit booth #1919 from Jan. 13-15 to see firsthand how
Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers to fast forward retail.
For more information, please visit our press center at news.sensormatic.com.
