Sensormatic Solutions : is Fast Forwarding Retail with Smart, Connected Shopper Engagement

Sensormatic Solutions to showcase new product innovations and concepts at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 13-15, at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. By combining insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps retailers create unique shopper experiences. From optimizing staffing, ensuring product availability and empowering store associates to connecting customers and merchandise across the enterprise, Sensormatic connected solutions deliver real-time insights to enable successful unified commerce.

Fast forwarding retail with Sensormatic Solutions at NRF 2019:

Sensormatic Solutions continues to expand on its pioneering Sensormatic technologies to help retailers protect and grow their businesses, while creating smart offerings for frictionless shopper experiences. Come see the latest product innovations and concepts leveraging new smart sensors, devices and video technologies, with data at the edge to enable smart decision-making in retail.

Learn more about how these inventory, loss prevention and shopper traffic solutions provide real-world retailer values:

Create unique shopper experiences

Blended online and offline data to better understand customer behavior for optimal service and the effectiveness of digital marketing and promotions

Smart frictionless shopping with integrated loss prevention and in-store self and mobile checkouts and returns to enhance merchandise protection while offering customer convenience

Enable unified commerce

Inventory cycle counting with real-time, item-level visibility via the cloud-based inventory solution to provide a solid, accurate foundation for order fulfillment

Store level fulfillment including buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) to allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime

Automated in-store returns leveraging machine learning, video and radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to provide a flexible, self-serve return process regardless of point of purchase

Protect assets and people

Predictive analytics via smart connected LP devices with 24/7 remote monitoring and managing the enterprise for optimal protection

Smart video technologies to proactively combat shrink and organized retail crime (ORC) activity while providing added security

New technologies leveraged for an all-in-one solution to enhance the value of storefront real estate while better understanding what’s coming in and going out the door

Maximize shopper conversion

Real-time range of customer insights to understand sentiment, preference and behavior along the shopping journey to optimize service, personnel and merchandise and drive sales

360-degree view of fitting room activity to better engage customers and influence buying decisions in the store’s highest conversion zone

Turn insights into actions

Valuable data sets and insights across traffic, inventory and loss prevention via cloud and machine learning-based IoT solutions that deliver advanced analytics, meaningful and prescriptive insights

Sensor inputs gathered from multiple in-store edge devices, leveraging machine learning at the core, to provide future AI/ML-based predictive edge analytics for real-time actionable directives

These innovative collaborations and more will be showcased at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #1919 from Jan. 13-15 to see firsthand how Sensormatic Solutions is helping retailers to fast forward retail.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is a global leader in enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

