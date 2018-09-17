Sensus Healthcare, Inc. : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) announced today that it completed a public offering of 2,205,882 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $6.80 per share. All of the shares were offered by Sensus. The shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SRTS." Total proceeds to Sensus from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $15 million. Sensus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,882 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

B. Riley FBR acted as the lead underwriter and sole book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-managers for the offering. Maxim Group LLC served as financial advisor to Sensus.

Sensus intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development activities, expansion of its product lines and roll-out of new product offerings, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from B. Riley FBR at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfbr.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT therapy into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. For more information, visit http://www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-inc-announces-closing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-300713797.html

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare, Inc.