Sensyne Health and Wye Valley NHS Trust sign

Strategic Research Agreement

New agreement provides access to anonymised patient datasets covering 1.36 million hospital admissions, for analysis using clinical artificial intelligence technology

Oxford, UK; 28 January 2019: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) (“Sensyne” or the “Company”), the British clinical AI technology company, announces today that it has signed a Strategic Research Agreement (SRA) with Wye Valley NHS Trust. The agreement will allow Sensyne Health to analyse anonymised patient data using clinical artificial intelligence (Clinical AI) technology. The purpose of the research is to derive new insights that will improve the care of NHS Trust patients and help to find new treatments.

This new SRA provides rich longitudinal anonymised data for analysis covering 1.36 million hospital admissions from a patient population of approximately 220,000.

The Trust will receive a £2.5 million equity stake in Sensyne Health (at a price of £1.75 per share) and will also benefit from royalties that arise from any discoveries. The royalties the Trust receives will be reinvested back into the NHS which can fund further research and can help deliver higher quality patient care at lower cost.

Wye Valley NHS Trust joins existing SRAs the Company has in place with South Warwickshire Hospital, Oxford University Hospitals and Chelsea & Westminster Hospital. The Trust provides anonymised patient data that expands the breadth, depth, and longitudinal nature of Sensyne’s existing NHS Partners. This includes the integration of multiple care services around individual patients due to the provision of hospital and community services. The value is enhanced by their membership of the Foundation Group formed by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, and Sensyne’s other new partner, George Elliot NHS Trust. The Foundation Group’s objectives are to share best practice and to improve whole system pathways, which will improve the value of the data that they provide and provide a rich picture of health care for a coherent population to support research and the development of new treatments and medicines. Wye Valley is an NHS Trust, an organisational form that is shared by a significant number of other trusts that serve the NHS. This agreement demonstrates that Sensyne Health can develop partnerships across the whole NHS.

Research will be undertaken to the highest standards of information governance and data security in accordance with NHS principles and data protection legislation.

Lord (Paul) Drayson, CEO of Sensyne Health, commented: “We are delighted that the Wye Valley NHS Trust has joined our research partnership in Clinical AI alongside South Warwickshire, Oxford University Hospitals and Chelsea and Westminster NHS Trusts. Together, we aim to make new discoveries that will improve care for patients, accelerate medical research and provide a return back into the NHS.”

The issue of new ordinary shares in Sensyne Health to the Wye Valley NHS Trust remains subject to receipt of a s593 report by the Company and a further announcement will be made in due course once the shares have been issued and allotted. The share of royalties that arise from discoveries takes the same form as described in the Company’s admission document published on 13 August 2018 which is available at www.sensynehealth.com/investors/aim-rule-26 .

Notes for Editors

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts. This is to ensure that the purpose of the anonymisation and the proposed analysis are subject to appropriate ethical oversight and information governance, including conformance with NHS principles, UK data protection law and applicable regulatory guidance. Sensyne Health is an early signatory to the Department of Health and Social Care’s ‘Initial Code of Conduct for data-driven health and care technology’.