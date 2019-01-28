Sensyne Health signs agreement with Jefferson Health to evaluate the clinical and commercial potential of GDm-Health™ in the United States

Entry to US market grows Sensyne Health database on gestational diabetes

to power medical research



Oxford, UK; Philadelphia, USA; 28 January 2019: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS), the British clinical AI technology company, announces today that it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Jefferson Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, to evaluate the clinical and commercial potential of Sensyne Health’s GDm-Health™ digital therapeutic in the Jefferson Health system. GDm-Health™ is a patient-clinician software system for the data-driven management of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).

Under the terms of the agreement, Sensyne Health will collaborate with Jefferson Health’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology on a 12-month multi-phase Clinical and Health Economic Evaluation of the GDm-Health™ product in the Jefferson Health System Hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Sensyne Health will have the right to analyse, using its proprietary clinical AI technology, the anonymised and de-identified patient data generated during the evaluation to help uncover new insights and address areas of unmet medical need in women’s health.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Lord (Paul) Drayson, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the fastest growing and most innovative healthcare providers in the United States to evaluate GDm-Health in the US market, a product that was invented and has proven to be effective in the UK’s National Health Service. We hope that this is the start of a long partnership that forms a new trans-Atlantic bridge for data-driven healthcare innovations to be developed between the United Kingdom and the United States of America for the benefit of our patients.“

"Creative collaborations across the globe will speed the future of augmented intelligence in healthcare," said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "As an obstetrician, I'm especially delighted that Jefferson Health will work with Sensyne from the UK to help mothers with gestational diabetes."

About GDM

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is defined as new onset or recognition of glucose intolerance in pregnancy which resolves following birth. Current evidence supports tight blood glucose control to prevent adverse maternal and foetal outcomes(1). Finger-prick blood glucose testing with frequent clinic review is the most common method of managing diabetes in pregnancy. GDM is increasing in prevalence world-wide driven by demographic and lifestyle changes. In the UK, the rise is predicted to reach over 16%, from a baseline of around 4% in 2008(1). GDM is usually managed by women recording their blood glucose results in paper diaries, typically 6 times a day with regular review by doctors and midwives in clinic. This manual process is time-consuming and is open to the risk of transcription errors.

1 Development of a Real-Time Smartphone Solution for the Management of Women With or at High Risk of Gestational Diabetes - J Diabetes Sci Technol 2014 vol. 8 no.

About GDm-Health™

GDm-Health is a direct patient-to-clinician blood glucose monitoring management system specifically designed for the management of gestational diabetes and can be used to manage women with pre-existing diabetes. The system allows clinician review of patient-annotated blood glucose results in real time. It is based on a smartphone application that enables women to connect a blood glucose meter to their smartphone using Bluetooth or NFC (near field communication) and then automatically collecting blood glucose measurements. These measurements, along with any text-based commentary the woman wishes to record, are transmitted directly to the clinical team where they may be reviewed via a web-based software application. As a result, clinicians get more time to focus on the woman’s care needs rather than collecting and recording data and have the ability to prioritise care to women most at need. The system enables at a glance oversight of the patient cohort and improves communication with the women in their care.

GDm-Health is a remote communications device that allows patients to record and share data with their healthcare team. GDm-Health does not itself provide any medical diagnosis or advice or direct patient care. Instead, it provides a patient’s healthcare team with the patient’s data in a more easily readable format, which facilitates the healthcare team’s clinical decision-making and communication back to women under their care, as evidenced by the results presented in Mackillop L. et al, JMIR Mhealth Uhealth 2018;6(3):e71 .

GDm-Health is a CE approved Class 1 medical device that complies with the essential requirements of the European Medical Directive and subsequent implementing legislation. GDm-Health is listed on NHS Digital’s Apps Library and has been the subject of a NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) Medtech innovation briefing [ MIB131 ].

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts. This is to ensure that the purpose of the anonymisation and the proposed analysis are subject to appropriate ethical oversight and information governance, including conformance with NHS principles, UK data protection law and applicable regulatory guidance. Sensyne Health is an early signatory to the Department of Health and Social Care’s ‘Initial Code of Conduct for data-driven health and care technology’.

Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).

For more information, please visit: www.sensynehealth.com

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson’s dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven Magnet®-designated for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Jefferson’s academic health center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., with 10 specialties receiving a national ranking for the 2018-2019 report. Jefferson Health’s mission is to improve the health of those patients and communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.