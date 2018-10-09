Sentar Awarded $12.1 Billion U.S. Army Contract

Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a Women-Owned Small Business specializing in
advanced Cybersecurity and Intelligence services and technology,
announced today the award of a potential nine-year, $12.1 billion
multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract
from the U.S. Army for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3
services, known as ITES-3S. Like its predecessor the ITES-2S, ITES-3S
will be managed by the Army’s Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and
Solutions (CHESS) program and is expected to be the Army’s primary
source of IT-related services worldwide. The contract ceiling value is
$25 billion.
ITES-3S will provide services to enable a broad range of
enterprise-level support services for Information Technology integration
and service management activities to the Army, other DoD agencies, and
all other Federal agencies. The contract scope includes services and
solutions essential to support the Army’s enterprise services,
encompassing nearly all areas of enterprise IT, including cybersecurity,
information systems security, information assurance, and a multitude of
business planning, IT administration, and training services.
"Sentar is excited to be recognized as a leading small business that can
provide the innovation and agility required in today’s
cybersecurity-intensive IT environment,” said Bridget Abashian, CEO and
president of Sentar. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship
with our Army customers and delivering services essential to the
soundness of our Nation’s most critical programs for years to come.”
The ITES-3S IDIQ award is expected to offer various task-order types,
including firm-fixed-price, cost-type, and time-and-materials. Work
locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an
estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2027.
About Sentar, Inc.
Founded in 1990, Sentar is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) providing
advanced cybersecurity and Intel solutions and services that empower
customers to securely leverage computing and network assets to their
fullest potential. Sentar’s innovative cybersecurity technologies and
services protect network and host computer resources from cyber
attackers and malicious insiders. Sentar has offices in Huntsville,
Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, Maryland. For more
information, visit www.sentar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006127/en/