Sentar Awarded $12.1 Billion U.S. Army Contract

Sentar selected by U.S. Army as one of the small business awardees for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 services, multiple award ID/IQ contract

Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a Women-Owned Small Business specializing in advanced Cybersecurity and Intelligence services and technology, announced today the award of a potential nine-year, $12.1 billion multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract from the U.S. Army for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 services, known as ITES-3S. Like its predecessor the ITES-2S, ITES-3S will be managed by the Army’s Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) program and is expected to be the Army’s primary source of IT-related services worldwide. The contract ceiling value is $25 billion.

ITES-3S will provide services to enable a broad range of enterprise-level support services for Information Technology integration and service management activities to the Army, other DoD agencies, and all other Federal agencies. The contract scope includes services and solutions essential to support the Army’s enterprise services, encompassing nearly all areas of enterprise IT, including cybersecurity, information systems security, information assurance, and a multitude of business planning, IT administration, and training services.

"Sentar is excited to be recognized as a leading small business that can provide the innovation and agility required in today’s cybersecurity-intensive IT environment,” said Bridget Abashian, CEO and president of Sentar. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with our Army customers and delivering services essential to the soundness of our Nation’s most critical programs for years to come.”

The ITES-3S IDIQ award is expected to offer various task-order types, including firm-fixed-price, cost-type, and time-and-materials. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2027.

About Sentar, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Sentar is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) providing advanced cybersecurity and Intel solutions and services that empower customers to securely leverage computing and network assets to their fullest potential. Sentar’s innovative cybersecurity technologies and services protect network and host computer resources from cyber attackers and malicious insiders. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, Maryland. For more information, visit www.sentar.com.

