Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sentar Awarded $12.1 Billion U.S. Army Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

Sentar selected by U.S. Army as one of the small business awardees for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 services, multiple award ID/IQ contract

Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a Women-Owned Small Business specializing in advanced Cybersecurity and Intelligence services and technology, announced today the award of a potential nine-year, $12.1 billion multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract from the U.S. Army for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 services, known as ITES-3S. Like its predecessor the ITES-2S, ITES-3S will be managed by the Army’s Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) program and is expected to be the Army’s primary source of IT-related services worldwide. The contract ceiling value is $25 billion.

ITES-3S will provide services to enable a broad range of enterprise-level support services for Information Technology integration and service management activities to the Army, other DoD agencies, and all other Federal agencies. The contract scope includes services and solutions essential to support the Army’s enterprise services, encompassing nearly all areas of enterprise IT, including cybersecurity, information systems security, information assurance, and a multitude of business planning, IT administration, and training services.

"Sentar is excited to be recognized as a leading small business that can provide the innovation and agility required in today’s cybersecurity-intensive IT environment,” said Bridget Abashian, CEO and president of Sentar. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with our Army customers and delivering services essential to the soundness of our Nation’s most critical programs for years to come.”

The ITES-3S IDIQ award is expected to offer various task-order types, including firm-fixed-price, cost-type, and time-and-materials. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2027.

About Sentar, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Sentar is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) providing advanced cybersecurity and Intel solutions and services that empower customers to securely leverage computing and network assets to their fullest potential. Sentar’s innovative cybersecurity technologies and services protect network and host computer resources from cyber attackers and malicious insiders. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, Maryland. For more information, visit www.sentar.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53pCEMEX DE CV : Tallest Tower in San Fransisco Built With CEMEX’S Concrete
PU
11:53pRAPID7 : Patch Tuesday - October 2018
PU
11:53pRAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Proxy Form for the 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:53pSOUTHERN : Hurricane Michael Gains Strength as It Nears Florida -- 3rd Update
DJ
11:52pBLUE MOON ZINC : Technical Disclosure Review
AQ
11:51pNEWMAN FERRARA LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. - STML
BU
11:51pLiberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
GL
11:49pStudio City International Holdings Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of ADSs
GL
11:48pCISCO : What Makes Meetings #Webexceptional?
PU
11:48pDELTA AIR LINES : proactively cancels flights as Hurricane Michael approaches (Article)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.: Brucejack Mine Q3 2018 Production Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.