Sentar Hires Amy Wilson to Build on Significant Growth Momentum

Amy Wilson, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, to Drive New Growth Opportunities

Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a Women-Owned Business specializing in advanced Cybersecurity and Intelligence solutions and technology, announced the hiring of Amy Wilson as Sentar’s new Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Amy joins Sentar after 29 years of continuous, dedicated support to federal government clients throughout the Department of Defense and numerous Civilian agencies, with primary focus on mission IT, cybersecurity and intelligence operations services. Amy brings extensive sales and operations leadership experience to the position, focused on delivering differentiating solutions in the Intelligence Community and DoD markets.

Prior to joining Sentar, Amy served as Division VP of Growth & Sales for Intelligence and Information Solutions at Jacobs where she led the strategic development of a diversified pipeline totaling $12B in revenue. She also provided executive sales leadership of more than a dozen bids totaling $1.6B in revenue in FY19, including active participation in all phases of the opportunity lifecycle.

“Sentar has doubled in size in the past two years. Amy is a results-driven leader with a proven track record of exceptional strategic execution,” said Bridget McCaleb, Catalyst and CEO. “With her expertise and leveraging our recent growth, we will be pursuing larger, high-value opportunities where our unique combination of cybersecurity, analytics, intelligence, and systems engineering expertise creates differentiating value for our clients across the cyber domain.”

“I am extremely excited to join Sentar at this pivotal point in their corporate history. The company culture and values are a great fit for me personally. The technical and leadership capability within this organization is impressive and provides a strong foundation from which to build and grow,” said Amy. “I am honored that Sentar leadership has placed their trust in me to help them achieve their strategic goals.”

Sentar, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Sentar is a Women-Owned Business (WOB) providing advanced Cybersecurity and Intel solutions that empower customers to securely leverage computing and network assets to their fullest potential. Sentar’s innovative cybersecurity technologies and services protect network and host computer resources from cyber attackers and malicious insiders. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit www.sentar.com.

