Sentient Energy® Presents Premier Grid Sensing & Analytics Platform at European Utility Week in Paris, France

11/12/2019 | 07:00am GMT

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, Inc., a leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, will present its industry-leading Grid Analytics System at European Utility Week in Paris, serving growing global demand for its products in Europe, Asia and Austrasia. This three-day event will be held November 12-14, 2019 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.  The Sentient Energy team will be at stand #Q118.

Sentient Energy provides distribution automation technology to the Global Utility Market with almost 100,000 intelligent sensors shipped to date – more than any other sensor provider. These sensors provide visibility to electric utility’s grid edge operating conditions including real-time bi-directional power consumption and production. Sentient Energy’s sensors readily adapt to European powerlines and have a versatile communication platform that is compatible with both cellular and mesh networks.

“Sentient Energy provides a comprehensive Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network with quickly deployed overhead and underground intelligent sensors,” said Michael Bauer, President and Founder of Sentient Energy. “Our sensors generate highly granular data and associated waveforms providing world-class analytics that detect and analyze potential faults and grid events, often before they happen. The end result is improved customer satisfaction and a safe, reliable and cost-effective grid.”

Sentient Energy’s Grid Analytics System™ consists of the MM3™, ZM1™, UM3+™ line sensors and the Ample™ Analytics suite. The MM3 is an intelligent overhead distribution line sensor that combines fault and disturbance detection with load monitoring and high resolution waveform capture. Sentient Energy’s ZM1 complements the MM3, making intelligent sensing and high-resolution data capture capabilities available at grid locations with low or no amperage. The UM3+ extends high resolution sensing and distributed computing capabilities to the underground grid. Sentient Energy’s Ample is the core advanced analytics platform used to seamlessly manage and collect data and analytics from Sentient Energy’s sensors.

About Sentient Energy, Inc.

Sentient Energy is the premier Intelligent Sensing Platform Provider for power utilities. Sentient Energy provides the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network with quickly deployed intelligent sensors and analytics that identify and analyze potential faults and other grid events. Sentient Energy leads the market with the largest mesh network line sensor deployments helping utilities deliver power reliably and safely.  Sentient Energy partners with leading utility network providers including Itron, Landis + Gyr, Verizon, AT&T and Telus. For more information visit www.sentient-energy.com.

Sentient Energy Media Contact:
Sarah Prinster
sprinster@sentient-energy.com
415.726.8773		Sentient Energy European Media Contact:
Tony White
twhite@sentient-energy.com
+34 671 504 677

Primary Logo


