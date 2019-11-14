Sentient Jet : Marks 20th Anniversary With New Jet Card Enhancements, Expanded Digital Capabilities

Celebrations kicked off with dinners with Brand Ambassador Bobby Flay and hometown hero, Rob Gronkowski

After two decades of success and leadership in the private aviation industry, Sentient Jet keeps the in flight safety innovations, flexibility and convenience coming

Sentient Jet, the Boston-based, multi-million-dollar private aviation pioneer and innovator will mark 20years of success and leadership this year, and it has a lot to celebrate – and offer. Sentient Jet will herald its 20th anniversary with new products to benefit every type of private jet flyer and offer blockbuster events including a series of intimate dinner occasions which kicked off with celebrity chef and Sentient Jet Brand Ambassador Bobby Flay, the New England Patriots’ legendary and lively former tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and more.

Sentient Jet -- A division of Directional Aviation, a private investment firm owned by aviation visionary Kenneth Ricci -- is led by a devoted team including CEO Andrew Collins and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rossi. Referred to by Harvard Business School as the “Uber of private jets,” 10 years before the existence of Uber, the company took off in 1999. With the first ever Jet Card, Sentient Jet created an entirely new industry segment that offered then unheard-of flexibility and convenience for personal and business travel in private aircraft at all-inclusive fixed rates with guaranteed availability, seamless booking, and industry-leading value.

Jet Cards were just start. Sentient Jet was also the inventor of the “first-to-market” model framing the company as a leader in safety with an Independent Safety Advisory Board comprised of former top officials of the FAA and NTSB, and a Chief Safety Officer, a role now held by Charles Starkowsky. Sentient Jet also co-invented TripCheq -- a comprehensive analysis of operator credentials, including detailed information on the operator, aircraft, and pilots. Sentient Jet is also proud of having introduced an all-inclusive digital platform designed with operating partners in mind. The tool allows for seamless scheduling, payments and transactions and more.

The company has doubled in size over the past five years, becoming the global leader in the Jet Card market while continuing to expand the international capabilities of its certified aircraft network. The company opened a new state-of-the-art Boston headquarters to celebrate its continued growth trajectory. In the past 20 years, Sentient Jet has flown more than 850,000 passengers over 230 million miles to destinations all over the world, purchasing more than 700,000 flight hours from operating partners in the past decade alone. Along the way, the company has generated over $3.4 billion in overall revenue. Today, the company sells between 150-200 Jet Cards monthly, and currently counts over 6,000 active Cardholders.

Even with two decades of success, Sentient Jet continues to reinvent itself with new products designed for every type of private jet flyer:

The company recently expanded its SJ25+ Jet Card to offer access to Sentient Certified jets in three size categories – Mid, Super-Mid, and Large Cabin – at competitive, all-inclusive rates with Wi-Fi access guaranteed. With 2019 Sales tracking to be nearly $300MM, 2020 is on pace to be a year of strength and more forthcoming product-related announcements such as expanded transatlantic/transcontinental capabilities and features with dynamic pricing, expanded intra-European access and more. The company also offers its flagship 25-Hour Jet Card (SJ25) providing consumers a choice of Sentient Certified light aircraft in “Preferred” and “Select” age categories at fixed, all-inclusive rates.

Introduced recently, the Sentient Jet Mobile App expanded the company’s digital capabilities and convenience for clients, including the introduction of the enabling access to instant booking and trip management, flight tracking, safety status updates, and 24/7 call center chats. Since its introduction, the Mobile App has generated more than $50 million in transactions. Sentient Jet also recently launched its Cardholder Desktop featuring similar technology but adding billing and statements so it is a seamless experience for customers.

Most notably, Sentient Jet’s Cardholder Benefits Guide provides over 40 lifestyle offerings and experiences for travelers, from special tours at award-winning Napa Valley vineyards to guided art tours of New York led by an expert from Sotheby’s.

Here’s to 20 Years!

Throughout its history, Sentient Jet has partnered with an array of companies, organizations, and personalities to achieve its philanthropic goals, get word out about its innovations, and reward its clientele. Sentient Jet prides itself on offering a more thoughtful way to fly, and this concept and mission extends into their charitable work with Homes For Our Troops, No Kid Hungry, V Foundation For Cancer Research, Boys & Girls Club of Nantucket, Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and Ascendigo Autism Services.

As a strong supporter of the thoroughbred racing community, Sentient Jet was hand-selected as the first-ever private aviation partner of Churchill Downs and The Kentucky Derby. Over the past decade the private aviation company has partnered with various horses and their ownership groups including Kentucky Derby Champions Nyquist and Country House, as well as notable names like Omaha Beach, Gronkowski, Tenfold, Combatant, Lookin at Lee.

Brand Ambassador Bobby Flay, and two-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champ and sure-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski have joined the celebration as well. Flay having hosted an intimate Cardholder dinner at his summer home in The Hamptons this past August, while “Gronk” entertained during a post-season hometown dinner in Boston.

“Sentient Jet has flown so high and come so far since its first flight 20 years ago, but we remain focused on where we’re headed with the skies wide open for continued innovation in the private aviation industry,” said CEO Andrew Collins. “At the heart of our success is the Sentient Jet team, whose hard work and visionary concepts have delivered for us for decades, as well as our clients, whose continued support inspires us everyday. We’re looking for a great 20th anniversary year in 2020 ahead!”

