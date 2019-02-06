Sentient Jet : to Return as Sponsor of Ascendigo Blue Aspen for Fifth Consecutive Year

Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and the creator of the innovative Jet Card, is pleased to announce that it will return as a sponsor of the 8th annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the signature fundraising event of Ascendigo Autism Services that raises much-needed funds and awareness for families affected by autism. Taking place over President’s Day Weekend from February 15to 16, the 2019 event marks the fifth that Sentient Jet has sponsored and reaffirms the brand as the more thoughtful way to fly.

“It’s been a privilege to partner with Ascendigo and Aspen Snowmass to support children of autism throughout western Colorado – a top destination for many of our Cardholders – and we’re honored to take part in this important event once again,” said Andrew Collins, president and CEO of Sentient Jet. “As a company, we are always seeking to lend our support to causes that benefit the nation’s youth, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the holiday weekend as we help further Ascendigo’s incredible mission.”

Formerly known as Light It Up Blue, Ascendigo Blue will kick off on Friday, February 15 with a VIP cocktail reception for sponsors and friends, including several Sentient Jet Cardholders. The following day, which marks Ascendigo’s annual Autism Awareness Day, will welcome visiting guests and members of the local community alike for a full day of festivities in the base area of Aspen Highlands. Afterwards, guests will be invited to Hotel Jerome for a lively, reception style evening of fundraising, fine food and drink, live entertainment and more.

As part of the evening’s event, guests will enjoy a live auction wherein they’ll have the chance to bid on Sentient Jet’s “Ultimate Aspen VIP Experience,” which has been donated by the private aviation company in partnership with The Little Nell and Gorsuch. The ultra-luxury package includes a four-night stay at The Little Nell, Aspen’s only 5-star, 5-diamond hotel, in addition to an exclusive, curated wine tasting dinner at the hotel’s private wine cellar – an experience unavailable to the public. To ensure the winning bidder is properly equipped for the dream trip, the package also features a $5,000 gift card to Gorsuch, the hotel’s on-property, luxury ski atelier that boasts the finest in all things ski, fashion and home goods. All proceeds from the auction and from Ascendigo Blue at large will benefit Ascendigo programs including its Summer Adventures Camp – the premier autism summer camp in the state of Colorado which centers around fostering independence through athletic growth.

Ascendigo serves local, regional and national populations of youth and adults across the autism spectrum through experiential, community-based learning opportunities that enhance their health, personal growth and social engagement. Launched in 2004 through the summer sports camp, Ascendigo has since expanded to offer employment services, in-home behavioral therapy and life coaching for individuals with Autism Spectrum disorder.

As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid, Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred and Select). The company recently announced the SJ25+ Jet Card, which offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular and luxurious Super-Mid Size Jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service at a tremendous value.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is the inventor of the Jet Card. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,

