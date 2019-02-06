Sentient Jet : to Return as Sponsor of Ascendigo Blue Aspen for Fifth Consecutive Year

Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and the creator of
the innovative Jet Card, is pleased to announce that it will return as a
sponsor of the 8th annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the signature
fundraising event of Ascendigo Autism Services that raises much-needed
funds and awareness for families affected by autism. Taking place over
President’s Day Weekend from February 15to 16, the 2019
event marks the fifth that Sentient Jet has sponsored and reaffirms the
brand as the more thoughtful way to fly.
“It’s been a privilege to partner with Ascendigo and Aspen Snowmass to
support children of autism throughout western Colorado – a top
destination for many of our Cardholders – and we’re honored to take part
in this important event once again,” said Andrew Collins, president and
CEO of Sentient Jet. “As a company, we are always seeking to lend our
support to causes that benefit the nation’s youth, and we’re looking
forward to celebrating the holiday weekend as we help further
Ascendigo’s incredible mission.”
Formerly known as Light It Up Blue, Ascendigo Blue will kick off on
Friday, February 15 with a VIP cocktail reception for sponsors and
friends, including several Sentient Jet Cardholders. The following day,
which marks Ascendigo’s annual Autism Awareness Day, will welcome
visiting guests and members of the local community alike for a full day
of festivities in the base area of Aspen Highlands. Afterwards, guests
will be invited to Hotel Jerome for a lively, reception style evening of
fundraising, fine food and drink, live entertainment and more.
As part of the evening’s event, guests will enjoy a live auction wherein
they’ll have the chance to bid on Sentient Jet’s “Ultimate Aspen VIP
Experience,” which has been donated by the private aviation company in
partnership with The Little Nell and Gorsuch. The ultra-luxury package
includes a four-night stay at The Little Nell, Aspen’s only 5-star,
5-diamond hotel, in addition to an exclusive, curated wine tasting
dinner at the hotel’s private wine cellar – an experience unavailable to
the public. To ensure the winning bidder is properly equipped for the
dream trip, the package also features a $5,000 gift card to Gorsuch, the
hotel’s on-property, luxury ski atelier that boasts the finest in all
things ski, fashion and home goods. All proceeds from the auction and
from Ascendigo Blue at large will benefit Ascendigo programs including
its Summer Adventures Camp – the premier autism summer camp in the state
of Colorado which centers around fostering independence through athletic
growth.
Ascendigo serves local, regional and national populations of youth and
adults across the autism spectrum through experiential, community-based
learning opportunities that enhance their health, personal growth and
social engagement. Launched in 2004 through the summer sports camp,
Ascendigo has since expanded to offer employment services, in-home
behavioral therapy and life coaching for individuals with Autism
Spectrum disorder.
As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet
provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air
travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size
options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid,
Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred
and Select). The company recently announced the SJ25+ Jet Card, which
offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular and luxurious
Super-Mid Size Jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet
Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service at a
tremendous value.
About Sentient Jet
Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation,
Sentient Jet is the inventor of the Jet Card. The Sentient Jet Card
Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private
for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading
value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to
safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent
Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified
operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive
aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality.
Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient
Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter,
Facebook
and Instagram,
