Sentient Jet : to Support Nantucket Boys & Girls Club as Platinum Sponsor of Annual Tim Russert Summer Groove Event

Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and the inventor of
the Jet Card, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Platinum
Sponsor of Nantucket’s annual Tim Russert Summer Groove event, taking
place on Saturday, August 18. As the largest benefit for the Nantucket
Boys & Girls Club, the Summer Groove benefits 1,000 children and teen
members and is one of the island’s most highly anticipated summer
events. 2018 marks the second year Sentient has participated as a
Platinum Sponsor, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting the
local Nantucket community.
“We are thrilled to support the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club this weekend
at one of the most exciting events of the season,” said Andrew Collins,
President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “Nantucket is a very popular
destination for our Cardholders and we are constantly looking for
meaningful ways to get involved with the island’s community. We look
forward to deepening our relationship with the Nantucket Boys & Girls
Club and the community at-large through our continued support of this
important annual fundraiser.”
The incredible evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing will feature
entertainment from Boston-based Big Party Orchestra and a live auction.
Following Sentient’s donation of two Kentucky Derby packages in 2017,
which netted over $100,000 in proceeds to the Nantucket Boys & Girls
Club, Sentient will donate a luxury Aspen escape for the 2018 event. As
the leading provider of private jet travel to Aspen and a longtime
exclusive private aviation partner of Aspen Snowmass, Sentient’s Aspen
getaway offers unparalleled access to the iconic mountain town, from
luxury accommodations at The Little Nell Hotel, Aspen’s only Five-Star,
Five-Diamond hotel, to a full day of private ski lessons with one of
Aspen Mountain’s top ski pros. The experience also includes a $1,000
gift card to splurge at Aspen’s premier luxury boutique, Gorsuch.
Additionally, the winner of the experience will receive a $10,000
Sentient Jet Flight Card, redeemable for travel to Aspen or any
destination of the recipient’s choosing.
“We are grateful to have Sentient Jet’s continued support at this year’s
Summer Groove, a special evening for our community to come together in
support of a wonderful organization,” said Amy Sanford, Tim Russert
Summer Groove Co-Chair. “The live auction is always a highly anticipated
element of the evening, and we are excited to be able to offer our
guests such a fabulous Aspen experience from Sentient.”
Additional details on the Summer Groove event and insider Nantucket tips
from Nantucket Boys & Girls Club Board of Trustees Chair, Lauren
Marttila, can be found on Atmosphere, Sentient’s new lifestyle
content hub featuring curated articles and exclusive insights from
industry insiders and trusted Sentient Jet partners. Boasting a range of
content including articles, guides, and galleries, Atmosphere explores
themes that resonate with the typical Cardholder, from guides to a major
city’s art scene to a VIP’s behind-the-scenes look at a popular sporting
event, like the Kentucky Derby. Sentient’s Nantucket guide can be found here.
The first Summer Groove launched in 2002, created by the then Nantucket
Boys & Girls Club Chair, Frenchie Doucette and then Trustee, Marty
Teixeira. A highlight of the first event was the Master of Ceremonies,
Tim Russert. This marked the beginning of Tim’s relationship with the
Club, as he joined the Board of Trustees in 2003 and continued as the
Master of Ceremonies of the event each year, until his passing in 2008.
Growing up as a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo, New York,
Tim had a passion for Boys & Girls Clubs. He was also passionate about
Nantucket and the island’s youth. Tim was an active part of the Summer
Groove event committee each year and was instrumental in its success as
a fundraiser. In 2009, the event was renamed to honor Tim, and the Tim
Russert Spirit of Hope Award was established to continue his legacy. The
award is presented to individuals who are ardent supporters of not only
the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club but are also philanthropic within the
broader Nantucket community.
As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet
provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air
travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size
options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid,
Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred
and Select). The company recently announced the SJ25+ Jet Card, which
offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular and luxurious
Super-Mid Size Jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet
Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service at a
tremendous value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005671/en/