Sentient Jet : to Support Nantucket Boys & Girls Club as Platinum Sponsor of Annual Tim Russert Summer Groove Event

Leading Private Aviation Company Reaffirms Support of Local Nantucket Community After Raising Over $100,000 for the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club in 2017

Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and the inventor of the Jet Card, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Platinum Sponsor of Nantucket’s annual Tim Russert Summer Groove event, taking place on Saturday, August 18. As the largest benefit for the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club, the Summer Groove benefits 1,000 children and teen members and is one of the island’s most highly anticipated summer events. 2018 marks the second year Sentient has participated as a Platinum Sponsor, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting the local Nantucket community.

“We are thrilled to support the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club this weekend at one of the most exciting events of the season,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “Nantucket is a very popular destination for our Cardholders and we are constantly looking for meaningful ways to get involved with the island’s community. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club and the community at-large through our continued support of this important annual fundraiser.”

The incredible evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing will feature entertainment from Boston-based Big Party Orchestra and a live auction. Following Sentient’s donation of two Kentucky Derby packages in 2017, which netted over $100,000 in proceeds to the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club, Sentient will donate a luxury Aspen escape for the 2018 event. As the leading provider of private jet travel to Aspen and a longtime exclusive private aviation partner of Aspen Snowmass, Sentient’s Aspen getaway offers unparalleled access to the iconic mountain town, from luxury accommodations at The Little Nell Hotel, Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel, to a full day of private ski lessons with one of Aspen Mountain’s top ski pros. The experience also includes a $1,000 gift card to splurge at Aspen’s premier luxury boutique, Gorsuch. Additionally, the winner of the experience will receive a $10,000 Sentient Jet Flight Card, redeemable for travel to Aspen or any destination of the recipient’s choosing.

“We are grateful to have Sentient Jet’s continued support at this year’s Summer Groove, a special evening for our community to come together in support of a wonderful organization,” said Amy Sanford, Tim Russert Summer Groove Co-Chair. “The live auction is always a highly anticipated element of the evening, and we are excited to be able to offer our guests such a fabulous Aspen experience from Sentient.”

Additional details on the Summer Groove event and insider Nantucket tips from Nantucket Boys & Girls Club Board of Trustees Chair, Lauren Marttila, can be found on Atmosphere, Sentient’s new lifestyle content hub featuring curated articles and exclusive insights from industry insiders and trusted Sentient Jet partners. Boasting a range of content including articles, guides, and galleries, Atmosphere explores themes that resonate with the typical Cardholder, from guides to a major city’s art scene to a VIP’s behind-the-scenes look at a popular sporting event, like the Kentucky Derby. Sentient’s Nantucket guide can be found here.

The first Summer Groove launched in 2002, created by the then Nantucket Boys & Girls Club Chair, Frenchie Doucette and then Trustee, Marty Teixeira. A highlight of the first event was the Master of Ceremonies, Tim Russert. This marked the beginning of Tim’s relationship with the Club, as he joined the Board of Trustees in 2003 and continued as the Master of Ceremonies of the event each year, until his passing in 2008. Growing up as a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo, New York, Tim had a passion for Boys & Girls Clubs. He was also passionate about Nantucket and the island’s youth. Tim was an active part of the Summer Groove event committee each year and was instrumental in its success as a fundraiser. In 2009, the event was renamed to honor Tim, and the Tim Russert Spirit of Hope Award was established to continue his legacy. The award is presented to individuals who are ardent supporters of not only the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club but are also philanthropic within the broader Nantucket community.

As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid, Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred and Select). The company recently announced the SJ25+ Jet Card, which offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular and luxurious Super-Mid Size Jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service at a tremendous value.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Boasting a robust digital heritage, Sentient launched a mobile app in 2016, allowing Cardholders to book private jet travel on-demand, as well as receive flight details, immediate assistance through a 24/7 live chat feature, and localized recommendations for exclusive benefits. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

