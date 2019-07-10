Sentinel Energy Services : FORM SC 13G/A

Form SC 13G/A - Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals: [Amend]
SEC Accession No. 0000215457-19-008098
Filing Date
2019-07-10
Accepted
2019-07-10 15:37:22
Documents
1
Mailing Address 55 EAST 52ND STREETNEW YORK NY 10055
Business Address 55 EAST 52ND STREETNEW YORK NY 10055 212-810-5300
BlackRock Inc. (Filed by) CIK: 0001364742 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 320174431 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: SC 13G/A
SIC: 6211 Security Brokers, Dealers & Flotation Companies
Assistant Director 7
Mailing Address 700 LOUISIANA STREETSUITE 2700HOUSTON TX 77002
Business Address 700 LOUISIANA STREETSUITE 2700HOUSTON TX 77002 (281) 407-0686
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (Subject) CIK: 0001709768 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 981370747 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: SC 13G/A | Act: 34 | File No.: 005-90176 | Film No.: 19949244
SIC: 6770 Blank Checks
Assistant Director All
Disclaimer
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 19:42:02 UTC