Sentinel Trust Announces New CEO

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, announced today that Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2019.

Ms. Gangjee will retain her current title of President and also join the company's Board of Directors. As CEO, she succeeds D. Fort Flowers, Jr., who retains his role as Executive Chairman.

Ms. Gangjee is a six-year veteran of Sentinel Trust. Since 2015, she has served as President, with responsibility for all of the firm's daily operations. She previously served as its Head of Client Service. Prior to joining Sentinel Trust, Lissa spent a decade at The United States Trust of New York and five years as Managing Director at Threshold Group, a multi-family office founded by George and Jane Russell.

"Lissa is an extremely talented executive who has produced strong results in every position held at Sentinel Trust," said Mark P. Sparano, Sentinel Trust Board Member and former Chief Audit Executive of both U.S. Bank and Mellon Bank. "Over the course of her career, Lissa has shown an exceptional ability to serve clients, build and motivate teams, and increase operational efficiencies. With her strategic vision, operational skills, and broad management experience, Lissa will be an ideal leader for this Firm."

"I am honored that the Board has asked me to lead Sentinel Trust at such a pivotal time," said Ms. Gangjee. "Sentinel's independence and singular focus on ultra-wealthy families makes it unique in the marketplace. I look forward to continuing my work with our incredibly talented team to build upon the strong momentum and success achieved under Fort's leadership."

"I have worked closely with Lissa for the past several years and am confident that Sentinel, its employees, clients, and shareholders are in excellent hands," said Mr. Flowers, who founded Sentinel Trust in 1997. "I look forward to remaining active in the business including continuing on relationship teams for a number of our client families."

In consultation with the Board of Directors, Mr. Flowers established a succession plan in which Ms. Gangjee would succeed him as CEO. Mr. Flowers informed the Board of Directors of his desire to enact the succession plan in late 2017. He will retain his role as Executive Chairman of the Board, and will continue to work in the business and on client relationships where his skills and knowledge are additive.

Manuel J. Mehos, Chairman of Green Bank, has been a member of Sentinel Trust's Board of Directors since 2005. "Fort built an incredibly sound business with the singular purpose of serving wealthy families in a technically sophisticated, transparent, and cost-effective manner," he said. "In that time, I have witnessed the business surpass even his expectations. I could not be happier that he has found a successor worthy of continuing his legacy."

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com .

Media Contact:

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

Executive Assistant: Stephanie N. Niehaus | d: 713.630.9637 | info@sentineltrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentinel-trust-announces-new-ceo-300769992.html

SOURCE Sentinel Trust Company, LBA