Sentinel Trust Announces Officer Promotions

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, one of the nation's leading boutique wealth management firms and multi-family offices, is pleased to announce several officer promotions:

Phyllis L. Joe , JD, LLM , Client Relationship Officer, is promoted to Vice President, Lead Wealth Planner. Phyllis holds an LLM in Taxation and has achieved Board Certification in Estate Planning and Probate Law. In her new role, Phyllis will advise on sophisticated estate and wealth planning strategies including wealth transfer, tax planning, philanthropic matters, and business succession planning firm-wide.

Kelsey R. Giltner , JD, Client Relationship Officer, is promoted to Vice President, Senior Relationship Officer. Kelsey will lead the delivery of investment, planning, fiduciary, administrative, and family office services for a select group of client families.

"We are excited for these incredibly talented individuals," notes Lissa S. Gangjee, President, "Both are experienced attorneys who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their respective positions and to the firm as a whole."

About Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com .

