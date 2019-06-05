SentinelOne : Announces $120M Series D

SentinelOne,
the autonomous endpoint protection company, today announced it
has raised $120 million in Series D funding led by Insight
Partners, with participation from Samsung Venture Investment
Corporation, NextEquity and previous investors including Third Point
Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Granite Hill and Data Collective (DCVC),
among others. The round brings SentinelOne’s total funding to more than
$230 million. The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s rapid
displacement of legacy and next-gen competitors in connecting endpoint,
cloud, and IoT protection through its autonomous AI platform deployed
throughout the enterprise.
As enterprises continue replacing legacy antivirus at scale, their
expectations have evolved. SentinelOne’s patented Behavioral AI delivers
real time prevention and ActiveEDR
from edge to cloud – through a cloud-native platform with no reliance on
connectivity or updates. With SentinelOne
Ranger, IoT devices are capable of discovery and enforcement,
bringing unprecedented innovation to endpoint security and expanding the
definition of an enterprise security platform. Delivering unrivaled
efficacy and nuanced EDR capabilities through fully autonomous
technology, SentinelOne is achieving extremely high proof of concept win
rates across all next-gen and legacy AV vendors on a global scale.
SentinelOne will use the new funding to accelerate go-to-market efforts
to meet overwhelming global demand and deliver product enhancements to
continuously evolve enterprise security.
“We’ve built a team and technology to disrupt and broaden the endpoint
space: as the network perimeter is drastically changing, so does the
notion of the endpoint,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder,
SentinelOne. “Endpoints are everywhere today, from classic laptops and
desktops, to workloads in the cloud and the datacenter, and all IoT
devices – the network edge is the real perimeter. We were the first to
unify EPP and EDR – prevention, detection, response, and hunting – in a
single autonomous agent. We were the first to stand behind our product
with a cyber warranty. Now we are the first to take AI-based device
protection to the edge, covering IoT endpoints and workloads in the
cloud. We have delivered unrivaled product innovation through a
sustainable growth model that’s unique to others in the space,
positioning us as a leader into the future.”
Today, with over 2,500 customers, SentinelOne is the fastest growing
endpoint security company on the market – operating with efficient, low
burn mechanics – while demonstrating market leadership and growth:
-
217% YoY growth in ARR
-
140% YoY growth in Fortune 500 bookings
-
3 of the Fortune 10 sold and deployed over past 12 months
“Endpoint security is at a fascinating point of maturity, highlighting a
massive market opportunity for SentinelOne’s technology and team,” said
Teddie Wardi, Managing Director, Insight Partners. “Attack methods grow
more advanced by the day and customers demand innovative, autonomous
technology to stay one step ahead. We recognize SentinelOne’s strong
leadership team and vision to be unique in the market, as evidenced
through the company’s explosive growth and highly differentiated
business model from its peer cybersecurity companies.”
“As an investor, SentinelOne’s combination of best-in-class EPP and EDR
functionality is a magnet for engagement, but it’s the company’s ability
to foresee the future of the endpoint market that attracted us as a
technology partner,” said a representative from Samsung Venture
Investment Corporation. “Extending tech stacks beyond EPP and EDR to
include IoT is the clear next step, and we look forward to collaborating
with SentinelOne on its groundbreaking work in this area.”
Additional Supporting Quotes
Chris Barney, SVP & GM, Presidio
“SentinelOne’s innovative approach has created simplicity and
scalability in our most demanding deployments. Regardless of environment
or success metric, the SentinelOne platform is a consistent top
performer. Presidio’s commitment to reducing customer risk means
SentinelOne will continue to play a significant role in our security
offerings.”
Todd Weber, VP, Partner Strategy and Research, Optiv
“Optiv is committed to helping organizations build sustainable
risk-centric foundations for implementing proactive and measurable
cybersecurity programs. Leading technologies like SentinelOne’s
autonomous endpoint platform are an important part of our unique
approach, which is aligned to new business models and centered on
client-focused outcomes. We are proud to partner with the SentinelOne
team to deliver transformative cybersecurity solutions that enable
clients to innovate, integrate, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize
complete solutions and business alignment.”
Julien Antoine, VP EMEA, Exclusive Networks
“We challenge legacy distribution models while redefining value and
supporting our resellers in innovate ways. Similarly, SentinelOne
disrupts legacy, and even traditional next-gen models for protection; we
believe that there is no technology or company that better fits with us
in the global markets we serve. We congratulate SentinelOne on this
milestone and look forward to continued hypergrowth.”
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single
agent that successfully prevents, detects, responds, and hunts attacks
across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1
platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate
threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is
the only solution to provide full visibility from edge to cloud across
the network. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or
follow us at @SentinelOne,
on LinkedIn or Facebook.
About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity
firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are
driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995,
Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and
has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our
mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary
executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to
foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we
encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For
more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com
or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005498/en/