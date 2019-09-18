SentinelOne : Named To Inaugural Forbes AI 50 List

Cybersecurity Platform of the Future Named One of the Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies

SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, today announced it was named one of the most promising artificial intelligence (AI) companies by Forbes AI 50. Ranked 14th on the list, SentinelOne was the highest ranked cybersecurity company and the only endpoint security company to make the inaugural list.

SentinelOne disrupts the $15 billion endpoint security market by converging two historically separate spaces - EPP (protection) and EDR (detection and response) - in a single platform using patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. The platform predicts and protects the endpoints, IoT devices, and cloud workloads from malicious activities at any stage of the attack chain - from the successful exploit to the last payload operation - at machine speed.

With SentinelOne, what once required a trained and tenured SOC analyst is now solved with applied AI. This allows businesses of all sizes to leverage capabilities that were once available only to the world’s most advanced and largest enterprises, as well as capabilities that were never before available. And in large enterprise environments, highly trained analysts are now able to focus on investigation and response of mission-critical attacks instead of wasting time researching and linking individual events. SentinelOne is the only next-gen solution that autonomously defends every endpoint against every type of attack, at every stage in the threat lifecycle, purely using AI.

“Cybersecurity provides an excellent forum for applying AI - well trained and constantly learning models are far more predictive and effective than humans or legacy methods, such as individual signatures or heuristic rules, which require updates and scans multiple times per day,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder, SentinelOne. “AI and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize how networks are protected, and our patented methodology allows SentinelOne to not only identify and prevent existing attack vectors, but also detect and remediate new methods threat actors are introducing -- even those that are yet to be seen -- without dwell time.”

The Forbes AI 50 spans healthcare, transportation, security, insurance and more to present a list of private, U.S.-based companies that are wielding some subset of artificial intelligence in a meaningful way and demonstrating real business potential from doing so. To be included on the list, companies needed techniques like machine learning, natural language processing, or computer vision to be a core part of their business model and future success.

To learn more on how SentinelOne uses AI to detect and autonomously respond to malicious behavior immediately, offering prevention of attacks, detection, and most importantly machine speed responses such as on-agent remediation and rollback, please visit: www.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects, responds, and hunts attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility from edge to cloud across the network. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

