Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SentinelOne : Named a 2020 Top Bay Area Workplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Engaged Workforce and Mission-Focus Delivers Cybersecurity Innovation

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by Bay Area News Group. SentinelOne was recognized for exhibiting outstanding organizational culture, even during COVID workforce transition, while achieving unprecedented hypergrowth.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

“It’s exciting to get this recognition as we continue to accelerate our mission to pioneer the future of autonomous cybersecurity. We are focused on building and strengthening a company culture that embraces diverse perspectives and enables our teams to do their best work that delivers our unique advantage and impact,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “The Top Workplaces recognition is tremendous validation that we are doing exactly that by creating an environment where our team members are not only appreciated and rewarded for their invaluable contributions and get to work with highly talented peers, but also continually accelerate their own personal growth and impact.”

In February 2020, SentinelOne raised $200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Over the past 12 months, SentinelOne was:

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020 and supplementary information in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
09:28aADLER MODEMÄRKTE : Hauptversammlung der adler modemärkte ag findet am 8. oktober 2020 virtuell statt
PU
09:28aADLER MODEMÄRKTE : Annual general meeting of adler modemärkte ag to be held as virtual meeting on 8 october 2020
PU
09:28aCHONGQING MACHINERY & ELECTRIC : Articles of Association
PU
09:28aDROP S A : 13/2020 Wykaz akcjonariuszy posiadających co najmniej 5% liczby głosów na ZWZA w dniu 27 sierpnia 2020 r.
PU
09:28aREALNETWORKS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:28aFAU Study Finds Health Care Professionals Will Accept Money to Violate Privacy Law
GL
09:27aRENEW ENERGY PARTNERS : to Deliver Sustainable and Resilient Energy to MACOM and Reduce Carbon Emissions
PR
09:27aZOVIO : Emory University to Launch Online Coding, Cybersecurity Training Programs in Atlanta through Partnership with Fullstack Academy
PR
09:26aSALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : to sell assets to boost pandemic-hit finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group