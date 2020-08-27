SentinelOne : Named a 2020 Top Bay Area Workplace

Engaged Workforce and Mission-Focus Delivers Cybersecurity Innovation

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by Bay Area News Group. SentinelOne was recognized for exhibiting outstanding organizational culture, even during COVID workforce transition, while achieving unprecedented hypergrowth.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

“It’s exciting to get this recognition as we continue to accelerate our mission to pioneer the future of autonomous cybersecurity. We are focused on building and strengthening a company culture that embraces diverse perspectives and enables our teams to do their best work that delivers our unique advantage and impact,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “The Top Workplaces recognition is tremendous validation that we are doing exactly that by creating an environment where our team members are not only appreciated and rewarded for their invaluable contributions and get to work with highly talented peers, but also continually accelerate their own personal growth and impact.”

In February 2020, SentinelOne raised $200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Over the past 12 months, SentinelOne was:

The only cybersecurity company included on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list;

Named the seventh fastest growing company in North America, the fastest growing in Silicon Valley, and was the only cybersecurity company recognized in the top 10 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™;

The only endpoint protection company included on the CB Insights AI 100 ranking.

