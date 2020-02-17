Log in
SentinelOne :'s Tim Mackie Named to CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tim Mackie, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, to its 2020 Channel Chiefs list. The annual list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

“SentinelOne operates in a rapidly changing environment, where cybercriminals are constantly enhancing their capabilities and are still successfully compromising too many enterprises,” said Mackie. “This recognition underscores our overall strategy and focus on innovation in cybersecurity product development. As the world’s fastest-growing cybersecurity company, we look forward to helping our channel program maintain its rapid expansion as we take AI-driven autonomous protection technology to places it has never been before across the globe.”

SentinelOne continues to achieve explosive growth in the channel, doubling the number of employees within the channel team -- with annual revenue growth for top partners exceeding 120% year-over-year, the number of transacting partners growing by 50% year-over-year, and the average deal size for top partners growing by more than 50% year-over-year.

CRN’s recognition emphasizes SentinelOne’s commitment to converging two historically separate spaces – EPP (protection) and EDR (detection and response) – without compromise. Its single platform uses patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. The platform predicts and protects endpoints, IoT devices, containers, and cloud workloads from malicious activities at any stage of the attack chain – from the successful exploit to the last payload operation – all at machine speed.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow.”

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

If you’re interested in learning more about the SentinelOne Partner Program, please visit https://partners.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.


