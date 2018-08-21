SentriLock : Celebrates 15 Years of Business

SentriLock, a leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions, today
reached a corporate milestone as it celebrates its 15th year in
business. Owned by the National Association of REALTORS®,
SentriLock has evolved its company and lockbox technology to improve
safety, flexibility and accountability for its approximately 500,000
users during its 15 years of operation.
“What started out as a small business has steadily evolved into a large
company of committed employees who are dedicated to the safety and
security of the people who use our technology,” said Scott Fisher, CEO
and Founder of SentriLock. “It gives me great pride to celebrate this
milestone in our company’s history with so many of the employees,
clients and business partners who have helped us along the way.”
From its first installation in Iowa City, IA, in June 2004, SentriLock
has continually evolved to meet the needs of its users. In July 2011,
the National Association of REALTORS assumed full ownership of the
business and a short four months later, SentriLock achieved ISO-9001
Certification. In July 2013, it moved to its new headquarter location in
West Chester, a northern suburb of Cincinnati. In August 2013, it
introduced SentriSmart, a unique solution that allows users to control a
lockbox from their smartphone or tablet.
Because it is directly accountable to the real estate community,
SentriLock continues to build the innovative solutions that are backed
by exceptional service. It has been voted “Best Places to Work: Large
Company” by the Cincinnati Business Courier for the past two
years and prides itself on providing a corporate culture that supports
both its employees and customers.
“SentriLock operates on three key attributes that continue to guide our
growth, which include stability, superior technology and exceptional
customer service,” added Fisher. “By staying true to these principles,
we will continue to grow and work to exceed the needs of our customers
throughout the next 15 years.”
SentriLock will celebrate the anniversary with an internal celebration
for employees and key stakeholders. It will also unveil a new booth at
the REALTORS Conference & Expo, Nov. 2-5, 2018, in Boston.
For more information about SentriLock’s electronic lockbox solutions, go
to www.sentrilock.com.
