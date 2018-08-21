SentriLock : Celebrates 15 Years of Business

SentriLock’s secure lockbox technology now protects more than one million properties across North America

SentriLock, a leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions, today reached a corporate milestone as it celebrates its 15th year in business. Owned by the National Association of REALTORS®, SentriLock has evolved its company and lockbox technology to improve safety, flexibility and accountability for its approximately 500,000 users during its 15 years of operation.

“What started out as a small business has steadily evolved into a large company of committed employees who are dedicated to the safety and security of the people who use our technology,” said Scott Fisher, CEO and Founder of SentriLock. “It gives me great pride to celebrate this milestone in our company’s history with so many of the employees, clients and business partners who have helped us along the way.”

From its first installation in Iowa City, IA, in June 2004, SentriLock has continually evolved to meet the needs of its users. In July 2011, the National Association of REALTORS assumed full ownership of the business and a short four months later, SentriLock achieved ISO-9001 Certification. In July 2013, it moved to its new headquarter location in West Chester, a northern suburb of Cincinnati. In August 2013, it introduced SentriSmart, a unique solution that allows users to control a lockbox from their smartphone or tablet.

Because it is directly accountable to the real estate community, SentriLock continues to build the innovative solutions that are backed by exceptional service. It has been voted “Best Places to Work: Large Company” by the Cincinnati Business Courier for the past two years and prides itself on providing a corporate culture that supports both its employees and customers.

“SentriLock operates on three key attributes that continue to guide our growth, which include stability, superior technology and exceptional customer service,” added Fisher. “By staying true to these principles, we will continue to grow and work to exceed the needs of our customers throughout the next 15 years.”

SentriLock will celebrate the anniversary with an internal celebration for employees and key stakeholders. It will also unveil a new booth at the REALTORS Conference & Expo, Nov. 2-5, 2018, in Boston.

Founded in 2003, SentriLock is the leading electronic lockbox manufacturer and service provider for the real estate, property management and healthcare industries. Wholly owned by the National Association of REALTORS®, America’s largest trade association and manufactured in Lexington, KY, SentriLock prides itself on three key attributes that continue to drive its growth: stability, superior technology and exceptional customer service. Its solutions continue to improve safety, flexibility and accountability for its approximately 500,000 users. Based in West Chester, a suburb of Cincinnati, SentriLock has more than 1 million lockboxes securing properties throughout North America. It was recently named “2017 Best Places to Work: Large Company” by the Cincinnati Business Courier. For more information, go to www.sentrilock.com.

