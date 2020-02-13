Sentry : Application Monitoring Achieves 200% Increase in Enterprise Growth Scaling to a Total of 18K+ Paid Customers

Delivers peace of mind for software teams by processing 500 billion errors, resolving 13+ million issues and serving over a million developers

Sentry, the market leader in application monitoring, announced 200% growth with enterprise customers, scaling to a total of 18,000 paid customers. The company’s cloud, open-source, and single-tenant offerings now support more than 50,000 teams and 1 million developers globally, including Microsoft, Atlassian, Disney, Nike, Cloudflare, Autodesk, PayPal, Reddit, Peloton, and many more of the world’s best-known brands.

Organizations across every industry vertical maintain peace of mind knowing Sentry constantly analyzes code for errors, often identifying bugs even before end users encounter a problem. In 2019, Sentry processed 500 billion errors, providing context and critical insights down to the suspect commit. This rich detail enabled software teams to more quickly resolve more than 13 million issues.

Over the last year, Sentry’s continued innovation and expanded support for native, mobile, and IoT applications has led to a larger effort to centralize Sentry across teams in large organizations. As a result, Sentry saw multiple enterprise customers consolidating their tooling, sending more than 200 million events per month, and expanding to 1000s of engaged users.

A 2019 focus at Sentry was to enable developer experience by integrating more meaningfully into the developer ecosystem. Sentry launched its Integration Platform, which enables deeply meaningful and useful integrations with Jira, Slack, GitHub, Bitbucket, PagerDuty, Segment, and many other popular development tools. The platform allows users to publicly surface an integration inside of Sentry. Or conversely, integration partners can surface Sentry inside of their product through a declarative syntax that requires zero code.

Sentry’s popularity within the developer community, along with rapid expansion in the enterprise market and continued commitment to innovation, were critical factors behind the company’s $40 million Series C round from Accel, New Enterprise Associates and Slack. To support the increasing demand and accelerate product development, Sentry added a new office in Toronto, ON, and continues to grow its team of world-class talent.

Continued Product Innovation:

Support for native applications —Sentry announced support for native applications, which allows developers for gaming, IoT, and other embedded applications to debug faster with the power of alerts, context, and root-cause analysis.

Support for mobile —Sentry released support for mobile applications to help developers correlate errors with releases, tags, and devices; to solve problems quickly; to decrease churn; and to improve user retention. With Sentry for Mobile, developers have access to user-facing information such as phone model, screen orientation, memory, and battery state.

Support for data pipelines— Sentry unveiled a new solution that applies the principles of application monitoring and observability to data pipelines built with Spark, Airflow, or Beam. Sentry for Data Teams helps data engineers and data scientists identify and fix errors quickly so that they can build data pipelines with confidence.

Improved visibility and search —Sentry introduced the ability to navigate issues across multiple projects in a single view. Powerful search capabilities offer rich insights into issues and events, while Sentry Discover enables developers to query raw event data across the organization and uncover deeper insights.

Single-tenant support for the enterprise —Sentry launched a single-tenant offering that provides continuous security, high availability, and first-class support along with guaranteed data isolation for enterprise customers.

SDKs for more languages —Sentry also enhanced existing support and released new SDKs for a number of languages, frameworks, and libraries. Notable upgrades and additions include Go, Apache Beam, and PHP.

Commitment to security—Sentry achieved the SOC 2 Type I compliance certification, an important industry standard that measures the effectiveness of a company's internal controls around information security and privacy. Sentry's existing and future customers can be confident about their data security and integrity.

Learn more or start using Sentry at https://sentry.io/.

About Sentry

About Sentry

Sentry's mission is to eliminate the havoc and potential financial loss associated with defective software by making best-in-class application monitoring available to all software teams.

