Sentry Insurance : statement on the passing of Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr

05/26/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr passed away this morning at the age of 85. Bart is best known throughout Wisconsin, and the nation, by his grit and determination on the football field. We at Sentry Insurance know Bart because of his passion and commitment as a 34-year member of our board of directors. The following statement should be attributed to Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bart Starr. Bart is best known throughout Wisconsin, and the nation, by his grit and determination on the football field. At Sentry, he was respected and beloved for his dedication and commitment as a 34-year member of our board of directors. Bart Starr was the definition of class. His intellect and compassion were indispensable to our company, and to the community. Since Bart's retirement from our board, we've come to know and love Cherry as well. We've seen how lovingly she's cared for Bart and how instrumental she's been to his happiness and well-being, especially as he struggled with health issues in recent years. Our hearts go out to Cherry and their family, and to everyone touched by his extraordinary gifts. While we all will miss him tremendously, we take heart in knowing his contributions will live on for generations to come." 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentry-insurance-statement-on-the-passing-of-green-bay-packers-legend-bart-starr-300856899.html

SOURCE Sentry Insurance


© PRNewswire 2019
