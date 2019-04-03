Sentry Management Expands to Metro Kansas City in Kansas and Missouri

Orlando FL, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in homeowner association and condominium management, recently concluded the partnership with The Tiehen Group, located in Leawood, Kansas. The office supports HOAs and associations in the metro Kansas City (Kansas and Missouri) area. With this new office, Sentry Management now operates in 17 states with 37 offices.

James A. Tiehen, of The Tiehen Group, is welcomed to Sentry Management by President Bradley Pomp.









James A. (Jim) Tiehen, founded The Tiehen Group in 1995 and has built the firm into a local industry leader with an outstanding reputation for superior service. He will serve as the Sentry Management Vice President for Kansas City. Jim has been active in the real estate and association management industry for over 35 years and holds the Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation.

“I believe our 40-person team is one of the most professional and hard working in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” says Tiehen, “and they have cultivated outstanding relationships with our client associations. Going forward as Sentry Management, we will now add industry-leading tools and systems that will even further improve our customer relationship and responsiveness.”

Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management, is impressed with the company’s portfolio that represents many types of associations, including HOAs, condominiums, historic building conversions and rental properties. “They serve some of the most prestigious HOAs and condominiums in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” says Pomp, “and we will do everything to help them be even more technological, entrepreneurial and focused on local customers. We know that responsiveness to Boards and homeowners is the single most valued attribute of management companies.”

In the coming months, the Kansas City office will be renamed Sentry Management—Kansas City, and continue to operate from the same location. The service area for the office is primarily Leavenworth, Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas as well as Jackson, Cass, Clay and Platte Counties in Missouri. Major cities served include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood, Fairway, Lenexa, Prairie Village, and Shawnee. The local office will remain at 3401 College Boulevard, Suite 250, Leawood, Kansas 66211. The Sentry Kansas City phone number also remains the same at 913-648-1188. To learn more about Sentry, go to www.SentryMgt.com.



Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Attachment

Paul David Queen Sentry Management Inc. 407-788-6700 marketing@sentrymgt.com