Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sentry Management Office Repositioned to Better Serve Hilton Head Island HOA and Condo Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 10:30am EST

Orlando Florida, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in HOA and condominium association management, has long managed a half-dozen communities in Hilton Head Island SC. But recent steps strengthen that commitment and bring the significant skills of the 1,000-employee firm to focus on this important market.

“Sentry Management’s foundation is built on condominiums, town homes and more densely developed housing,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “We have worked extensively with developers and large-scale communities, including Hilton Head. Sentry is a major presence in fifteen coastal areas of Florida and along the eastern seaboard up through Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Our 45 years of experience helps us deal effectively with the coast’s distinctive type of construction and management issues.”

Each local office benefits from the strength of the Sentry systems and processes. As the only Accredited Management Organization® operating in the South Carolina Lowcountry, Sentry maintains the highest security measures and financial standards to guard against fraud or account manipulation. Our corporate financials and internal practices are audited annually. Additionally, the company’s accounting, collections and accounts payable functions are kept separate. Operating accounts are kept independent from reserve accounts. These built-in separations are the checks and balances every Board should want to protect their association.

Valerie Barrow is the Division Manager for the Hilton Head office. A native of Hilton Head Island, she has built a well-rounded career in community management.  She holds a PCAM® (Professional Community Association Manager) designation, which is the highest professional recognition available nationwide to managers who specialize in community management.  As a Community Manager in Charleston SC, Valerie managed upscale condominiums at the Charleston Harbor and oceanfront on the Isle of Palms. She also served as a long-term onsite Manager to an upscale condominium community on Daniel Island.

Yohanna LaRoche, Regional Vice President who oversees this office, is excited about the early successes of Valerie. “She has a deep knowledge of communities in this area, especially in Hilton Head Island. In her short time heading the Division, she has added staff and made good realignments of personnel providing service for our associations. She has made a great start in her new role.”

The Hilton Head office supports communities located in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and the Coastal Empire of Georgia. The service area is Beaufort County, South Carolina as well as adjoining portions of Jasper and Colleton Counties.

The Hilton Head office is located at 4454 Bluffton Park Crescent, Suite 107

Bluffton, SC 29910. The phone number is 843-605-4244 and the website is https://hiltonhead.sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a community management leader serving homeowner associations, HOAs and condominiums. We are agents for all community types including condos, townhomes, mid-rise and high-rise buildings, single-family homes, and large master-planned communities. Sentry has achieved Accredited Management Organization status for our high operating and financial standards. We are also accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Each office has deep expertise, professional processes and uses advanced technology to serve communities in the states of Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Attachment 

Paul Queen
Sentry Management Inc.
407-788-6700
marketing@sentrymgt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aTASKTOP : Announces More Than 23,000 Copies of Dr. Mik Kersten's Best-Selling Project to Product Book Sold in First Year
BU
11:03aBLINK HEALTH : Welcomes Gene McKenna as Head of Performance Marketing & Analytics
BU
11:03aELECTRONIC ARTS : EA Announces CONMEBOL Libertadores Coming to EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 in March 2020
BU
11:03aDesignCon Expands Into Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, 5G, IoT, and More For 2020 Edition
GL
11:03aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Australia Evolves to Nationwide Next-Generation Emergency Call Handling with Comtech Solacom Technologies
BU
11:03aIntroducing Buffini & Company Master Class™ — All-New Real Estate Event in 2020
GL
11:03aDERMATOLOGY TIMES : ® Seeks Final Nominations for Giants of Dermatology 2020 Awards Program
BU
11:03aBELOVED PADDINGTON BEAR RETURNS TO TV IN NICKELODEON'S BRAND-NEW ANIMATED PRESCHOOL SERIES, THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON, PREMIERING MONDAY, JAN. 20, AT 12 : 30 p.m. (ET/PT) in the U.S.
BU
11:03aAPPETIZE : Expands Executive Leadership Team Hiring Robbie Knutson-Ratto as Senior Vice President of Product
BU
11:02aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco named as a Diversity Leader by the Financial Times
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
4FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group