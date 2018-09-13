SentryOne : Unveils New Documentation Website and On-Demand Product Training Program

SentryOne, the Data Performance Management experts, introduced a new
product documentation website and on-demand SentryOne Certified Training
program for end users and partners that will accelerate their ability to
find and fix business-critical database performance problems.
The SentryOne Certified Training program delivers detailed videos that
can be consumed individually or in a course format. Each video provides
practical lessons for best utilizing SentryOne to manage Microsoft Data
Platform performance.
“The training
program, coupled with our new
documentation library, can make any of our users SentryOne experts,”
said Lori Edwards, SentryOne Training Manager. “The on-demand
availability of these training sessions will empower end users to learn
more about the SentryOne platform at their convenience.”
The new documentation website, docs.sentryone.com,
offers not only an updated and more comprehensive user guide, but also a
central library of product education media. It features an intuitive
user experience, with search functionality, a glossary of
SentryOne-specific terms, annotated images, video tutorials, and a
downloadable version for offline reference.
“Our growing team consists of passionate subject matter experts across
the company who use their real-life experiences to blog about maximizing
the value of SentryOne products with in-depth examples and use cases,”
said Melissa Connors, SentryOne Senior Technical Writer and Special
Projects Lead. “The blog posts and training videos are accessible from
related documentation articles for easy reference.”
“From onboarding new customers to assisting current ones, this content
will help us better communicate the feature-rich capabilities of
SentryOne and help our customers monitor, diagnose, and optimize their
environments more effectively,” said Suril Jasani, SentryOne Senior
Manager of Client Services.
Both SentryOne end users and members of the SentryOne Global Partner
Network will benefit from the new training courses and documentation.
“The training program will help our partners better leverage SentryOne
data performance management capabilities for their clients’ benefit,”
said Nick Harshbarger, SentryOne Senior Vice President of Business
Development. “Our partners will be able to increase the value of their
services and expertise through the use of SentryOne solutions."
“Overall, the information provided was valuable and easy to consume,”
said Thomas Hoover, a Data Platform Consultant at SentryOne partner
UpSearch, who has utilized the SentryOne Certified Training courses. “I
learned a lot and was able to make connections between the functionality
of the software and how to help UpSearch’s clients get the most out of
their SQL Server purchase.”
SentryOne Certified Training courses are currently available for
SentryOne SQL Sentry, Win Sentry, and V Sentry, with training courses
coming soon for the rest of the SentryOne products.
The SentryOne Certified Training portal can be accessed at courses.sentryone.com.
For a tour of the new training program, see Lori Edwards’ blog post, “Introducing
SentryOne Certified Training.”
Get a tour of the new SentryOne documentation website, docs.sentryone.com,
in Melissa Connors’ blog post “Announcing
the New SentryOne Documentation!”
