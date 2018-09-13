SentryOne : Unveils New Documentation Website and On-Demand Product Training Program

SentryOne end users and partners can quickly become super users with updated product documentation and detailed video training sessions.

SentryOne, the Data Performance Management experts, introduced a new product documentation website and on-demand SentryOne Certified Training program for end users and partners that will accelerate their ability to find and fix business-critical database performance problems.

The SentryOne Certified Training program delivers detailed videos that can be consumed individually or in a course format. Each video provides practical lessons for best utilizing SentryOne to manage Microsoft Data Platform performance.

“The training program, coupled with our new documentation library, can make any of our users SentryOne experts,” said Lori Edwards, SentryOne Training Manager. “The on-demand availability of these training sessions will empower end users to learn more about the SentryOne platform at their convenience.”

The new documentation website, docs.sentryone.com, offers not only an updated and more comprehensive user guide, but also a central library of product education media. It features an intuitive user experience, with search functionality, a glossary of SentryOne-specific terms, annotated images, video tutorials, and a downloadable version for offline reference.

“Our growing team consists of passionate subject matter experts across the company who use their real-life experiences to blog about maximizing the value of SentryOne products with in-depth examples and use cases,” said Melissa Connors, SentryOne Senior Technical Writer and Special Projects Lead. “The blog posts and training videos are accessible from related documentation articles for easy reference.”

“From onboarding new customers to assisting current ones, this content will help us better communicate the feature-rich capabilities of SentryOne and help our customers monitor, diagnose, and optimize their environments more effectively,” said Suril Jasani, SentryOne Senior Manager of Client Services.

Both SentryOne end users and members of the SentryOne Global Partner Network will benefit from the new training courses and documentation.

“The training program will help our partners better leverage SentryOne data performance management capabilities for their clients’ benefit,” said Nick Harshbarger, SentryOne Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Our partners will be able to increase the value of their services and expertise through the use of SentryOne solutions."

“Overall, the information provided was valuable and easy to consume,” said Thomas Hoover, a Data Platform Consultant at SentryOne partner UpSearch, who has utilized the SentryOne Certified Training courses. “I learned a lot and was able to make connections between the functionality of the software and how to help UpSearch’s clients get the most out of their SQL Server purchase.”

SentryOne Certified Training courses are currently available for SentryOne SQL Sentry, Win Sentry, and V Sentry, with training courses coming soon for the rest of the SentryOne products.

The SentryOne Certified Training portal can be accessed at courses.sentryone.com. For a tour of the new training program, see Lori Edwards’ blog post, “Introducing SentryOne Certified Training.”

Get a tour of the new SentryOne documentation website, docs.sentryone.com, in Melissa Connors’ blog post “Announcing the New SentryOne Documentation!”

About SentryOne

SentryOne empowers Microsoft data professionals to build, test, document, and monitor SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We help companies accelerate performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our team includes more than 160 employees located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005187/en/