Senvion GmbH : continues installed capacity growth



DGAP-Media / 04.07.2019 / 11:41



Senvion continues installed capacity growth

89% yoy growth in first half-year pushes total installations to 546 MW



Hamburg: Senvion successfully completed the installation of 546 MW in the first six months of 2019 and achieved 89% yoy growth compared to the 289 MW in the corresponding period in 2018. The growth was largely driven by installations in new markets, namely Latin America and Australia.

In addition to the continued growth in capacity, two of Senvion's innovative technical solutions also successfully commenced operations during the first six months. The Senvion 3.6M140, installed to provide energy for the Senvion blade manufacturing site in Vagos, Portugal, produced its first kilowatt hour (kWh). The RiaBlades production site is the only Portuguese company provided with renewable energy by a wind turbine in self-consumption mode. The Senvion 3.6M140 produces about 10.15 Gigawatt hours (GWh) per year and will supply a significant amount of the energy needed to operate most of the plant's activities.

Furthermore, the newly installed 2.3M130 in Gujarat, India, was connected to the grid and started generating electricity. One of the largest turbines installed in India, the 2.3M generates sufficient electricity to provide over 1,500 Indian homes with clean energy. For Senvion, the successful completion of the first fully modular turbine variant is an important milestone in the international roll-out of its modular product portfolio.



Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, says: "The successful ongoing growth in installations demonstrates the ambition of our teams around the world. Despite challenging circumstances, they have not only realized two technological innovations but also achieved impressive 89% growth yoy in our installation figures in the first half-year. This exemplary performance is proof of how effectively Senvion has focused on its excellence in execution."



About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 8,200 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada.