Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senvion GmbH : enters into non-binding exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the sale of selected Services and Onshore assets in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Senvion Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Senvion enters into non-binding exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the sale of selected Services and Onshore assets in Europe

16.09.2019 / 08:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Senvion enters into non-binding exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the sale of selected Services and Onshore assets in Europe

- The envisaged transaction comprises the selected Services and Onshore assets in Europe

- Creditor's committee unanimously approves entering into an exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa


Hamburg: Senvion today announced that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa to pursue negotiations for the sale of selected Services and Onshore assets in Europe. The agreement was approved unanimously by Senvion's creditors' committee. The approval of the insolvency plans by the creditors' assembly on 11 September enabled this transaction.

The parties are now entering final negotiations and, if final agreements are reached, expect that the necessary decisions will be taken by the end of September.

The financial arrangements to secure ongoing business activities over the timeline to conclude on the offer continue to be in place. Wind turbine continuation projects are underway and will secure a majority of production jobs for the next months, with some going into 2020. For the remaining business areas, the company continues to explore further options and negotiations with investors.

Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, said: "Today's announcement means that we are close to finding a safe harbour for a significant part of the business and substantial parts of its employee base. In these difficult circumstances, these are positive news. Looking ahead to the weeks to come, the management team will continue to put all efforts behind finding the best solutions possible for the rest of the business."
 

About Senvion:
Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 3,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 8,200 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada.

Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations
Dhaval Vakil
phone: +44 20 3859 3664
mobile: +44 7788 390 185
email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com



 


16.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

873833  16.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=873833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:45aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on September 20, 2019
EQ
02:44aMAN : Ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan to chair Man Group from January
RE
02:43aNORTHERN TRUST : Investors shun pound as Brexit concerns dominate
RE
02:42aOil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
RE
02:42aADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Update on Future Metal Holdings
PU
02:42aTULLOW OIL : Joe-1 oil discovery
PU
02:42aASTRAZENECA : redefines cancer treatment with practice-changing data at ESMO 2019
PU
02:42aASTRAZENECA : FDA grants Fast Track designation for Farxiga in heart failure
PU
02:42aB P MARSH & PARTNERS : Investee Company Update
PU
02:42aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3Dollar falls, oil-exporter currencies rise after Saudi attacks; yen firms
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group