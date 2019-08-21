Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2019 to Open on September 7

The Seoul Biennale is to provide the public with a platform to exchange information and hold discussions on the creation and changing of cities

The 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism (Seoul Biennale) is scheduled to open at the DDP under the theme of “Collective City” in Seoul, South Korea from September 7 (Saturday) to November 10 (Sunday), 2019.

Seoul Biennale is an international event that focuses on architecture and urbanism in reviewing the current situation and future possibilities of cities around the world. This global event serves as a platform for experts to share national experiences that aim to solve problems in today’s cities.

The objective of the Seoul Biennale is to provide the public with a platform to exchange information and hold discussions on the creation and changing of cities. To that end, this event aims to redefine architecture and urbanism to align with the role of a collective city model that the public can create and reap the benefits of together. At a moment when cities are increasingly unequal and segregated it asks if they can continue to be perceived as collective spaces and what tools or strategies can be used to transform cities into collective spaces.

The Seoul Biennale will serve as a platform for sharing wide range experiences of cities around the world through the four exhibitions, Thematic Exhibition, Cities Exhibition, Global Studios and On-site Projects.

There are various creating programs for the citizen to participate at the 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. Public Programs are mainly comprised of education programs, tour programs, City Architect Forum and film and video programs. The 2019 Seoul Biennale will be a festival for the residents of Seoul, as it offers many more special events for everyone to enjoy.

Directors: Jaeyong Lim and Francisco Sanin

Jaeyong Lim is the Principal of the Office of Contemporary Architecture (OCA). As an architect, he seeks out new forms and models by assessing the social, economic, and cultural aspects of change and creating structures that capture them. For Lim, the 2019 Seoul Biennale is an extension of his work in finding a new urban structure. He has previous experience as the commissioner of ‘Seoul: Towards a Meta-city’ exhibition, the 2011-2012 Korea-Japan Modern Architecture Exhibition, and the Seoul Tourism Exhibit at the 2011 UIA Competition. Lim graduated with a B.A. from Seoul National University and an M.A. from the University of Michigan.

Francisco Sanin is an international architect and urban designer renowned for his research on the history and theories of urban form. Prof. Sanin currently teaches at Syracuse University and also taught as a visiting professor at Princeton University, the AA School, Kingston University, and Korea National University of Arts. He is currently conducting architectural design projects in Asia, Europe, and South America. He worked with commissioner Guyon Chung in 2004 City of the Bang exhibition for Venice Biennale and he was also co-commissioner of the Korean Pavilion in 2008. He was the designer of the Gwangju Biennale 2011 and the curator for the Seoul City Architect Forum 2017.

Venues and Sites

The venues trace the historical city boundary of Seoul, connecting across the city and creating an opportunity to explore the city itself through the exhibitions and events. The two anchor sites are at the Eastern and Western gates of the old city with the Thematic Exhibition at DDP and the Cities Exhibition at the Donuimun Museum Village. At the center, is the Seoul Hall of Urbanism & Architecture which is the first dedicated exhibition venue for urbanism and architecture in South Korea. Built on the site of great historical significance within Seoul, the Hall is a cultural asset to be enjoyed by all. Connecting across the central axis of the city between these sites is the Sewoon Plaza that will host the Global Studios and Live Projects exhibitions. Seoul Museum of History will also host Live projects exhibition of Seoul Biennale 2019.

2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism

Theme: Collective City

Co-Directors: Jaeyong Lim, Francisco Sanin

Period: Sep. 7 – Nov. 10, 2019

Press Tour: Sep. 5-6, 2019

Opening Ceremony: Sep. 7, 2019

Venue: Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Donuimun Museum Village, Seoul Center for Architecture & Urbanism, Seoul Hall of Urbanism & Architecture, Sewoon Plaza, Seoul Museum of History and etc.

Host: Seoul Metropolitan Government

Organization and Planning: Seoul Design Foundation

For more information on 2019 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, please visit www.seoulbiennale.org.

