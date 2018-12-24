Seoul Global Startup Center : Members, CID AUTO and Momentous, Go Global

Member companies of Seoul Global Startup Center are expanding their
businesses globally.
Seoul
Global Startup Center (Seoul GSC) helps foreign residents in Korea
start businesses in Seoul by offering working space, step-by-step
consulting and mentoring services.
CID
AUTO, a Seoul GSC member, participated in Innovation Factory in
Jakarta from September to November, and gained a foothold to discuss
setting up a joint venture with IndoMobil, an automotive business
affiliate of Salim Group in Indonesia.
Innovation Factory is a community-driven initiative to sponsor the
launch of overseas businesses by startup companies, including those
selected by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship
Development as participants in its Global Acceleration Program.
CID AUTO has been discussing the establishment of a joint venture with
IndoMobil for its Shuka TV service, a video commerce platform for used
cars. CID AUTO also plans to launch a car wash business in Indonesia
early next year through partnership with local businesses.
“We were able to research the Indonesian automotive market closely
through the program. It was a good chance to find local business
partners,” Min Ho-kee, CEO of CID AUTO, said.
Another Seoul GSC member, Momentous
is in talks with Korean and U.S. companies over to conclude contracts to
provide its mindfulness social networking service, ‘Just Thank You,’
after participating in Silicon Valley Accelerating Program in the autumn
of 2018.
Just
Thank You is a mindfulness social networking service to track and
share happiness and also a platform to support workers’ mental wellness
and foster a positive corporate culture. Just Thank You's fun and easy
Recognition & Incentive program will help companies to establish a
positive organizational culture.
Momentous tweaked the direction of its B2B solution through Silicon
Valley Accelerating Program before launching the service, and four
months after the launch, it signed contracts with Korean companies.
“The accelerating program was a good chance to check the marketability
and customer's reception of Just Thank You. We're excited to launch a
new version of B2B solution in January 2019,” Steven Cho, CEO of
Momentous, said.
The B2C version of Just
Thank You is available as well. You can download it from Apple App
Store and Google Play. It will be featured in the App Store on Jan. 1,
2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181223005002/en/