Seoul Viosys :' Violeds Technology, with Proven 99.9% Sterilization of New Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 30 Seconds, Now Adopted for Automotive Indoor Sterilization Solution

The company will also launch portable clean products for 99.9% sterilization of viruses in air and surface of goods soon, delivering on the social value of “Save the People”

Seoul Viosys(KOSDAQ: 092190), the world’s first compound semiconductor for short wavelengths solutions, announced that Violeds, its clean sterilization technology, has been adopted by Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier.

Fig 1. Violeds technology adopted by Yanfeng (2019 consolidated revenue of USD 20 billion) for in-vehicle UV sanitizer (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Yanfeng’s in-vehicle UV sanitizer, with Violeds technology, will safely detect for absence of occupants before activating lamps for a period of 10 minutes that can sterilize the cabin including cockpit, seating and steering wheel. The sterilization lamp is embedded in the ceiling for maximum coverage and allows for sterilization of the harmful bacteria and viruses inside.

Seoul Viosys and SETi will also launch portable clean products for 99.9% sterilization of all kinds of viruses and bacteria in air and surfaces that target COVID-19 in April this year. While the global electronics customer demands and inquiries for Violeds products have been dramatically increased, and Seoul Viosys and SETi are ready for mass production, it typically takes more than 6 months to offer the products to market. This is due to customer’s long-term product merchandising processes including design, mold, and certification. Accordingly, Seoul Viosys and SETi will take the lead in product promotion to provide consumers with quicker access to sterilization solutions until this urgent situation from the global spread of COVID-19 is stabilized. The goal for now is to help people control the spread quickly, but the company will continue to sell the products in cooperation with potential global partners in the future.

CEO Young Joo Lee at Seoul Viosys said, “To reduce the spread of COVID-19, we decided to temporarily launch the product by drastically reducing the process of merchandising such as molds and customer delivery.”, additionally “We will look for global partners to promote sales and marketing in full-scale.”

Violeds, compound semiconductor technology, is the brand name of technology that utilizes UV LED for sterilization and deodorization functions. This concept clean technology has been developed by Seoul Viosys with SETi since 2005 to prevent germ proliferation through the use of a light source (photon) without the need of chemicals that could be harmful to humans. The company has more than 1,000 patents related to light source (photon) applications of Violeds technology, that holds total 4,000 patents.

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths range (200nm to 1600nm) including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays and infrared rays. It holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for strong sterilization and disinfection (UVC), skin regeneration (UVB), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add the advanced VCSEL technology which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started its mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi), a division of Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys, is a company based in Columbia, South Carolina, founded in 1999 by four Ph.D., for research and development of compound semiconductors in the United States. In 2005, SETi received the investment and R&D fund from Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys. For the development project, SETi is also working with the University of South Carolina and the University of California at Santa Barbara, adding depth to its research and development.

Currently, SETi is the only company in the world that can produce UV LEDs from 200nm to 430nm. To learn more, visit http://www.s-et.com/en/.

