Seoul Viosys : to Develop a Cancer Diagnosis Technology for Companion Animals with Violeds Technology

08/13/2020 | 05:55am EDT

Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190), a leading compound semiconductor solution provider, announced that it has developed an advanced concept technology for early diagnosis of cancer in companion animals with its ultraviolet LED Violeds technology through clinical testing conducted by scientists at the University of Ulsan, based in South Korea.

According to Seoul Viosys’ research team, companion animals have a high incidence of cancer as humans, but it has difficulty in early diagnosis of cancer. So Seoul Viosys is in the process of developing a technology that can be applied not only in animals but also in human cancer diagnosis. The early cancer diagnosis method using Violeds light provides a profound study results to show significantly higher sensitivity in detecting cancer than the conventional diagnosis methods and enable to detect all incident cancers.

Seoul Viosys conducted comparative experiments with blood from healthy dogs and from cancer diseased dogs using a biomarker that can be easily collected in this clinical test. As a result, it’s confirmed that cancer diagnosis is possible by only one drop of blood. Seoul Viosys already applied for number of related patents.

Reactive Oxygen Species, ROS caused by various exogenous and endogenous factors damaged to DNA in cells and it can be pathological basis for cancer when this DNA is not repaired in a timely manner. Even though level of DNA damage on cancer cells due to oxidative stress is higher than healthy cells, the difference between the two results is small and it’s difficult to distinguish perfectly. However, Violeds technology provides the advantage that can be able to detect this delicate difference.

“Through the results of the pre-clinical testing with comet assay, an uncomplicated and sensitive technique for the detection of DNA damage at the level of the individual mononuclear cell, by research group of Ulsan University, Seoul Viosys demonstrates that Violeds technology has the performance for significantly high level of 95% sensitivity in detecting cancer for companion animals, but improvement for specificity is needed,” said research team at Seoul Viosys.

“If we achieve the improved level of specificity in the future, we will be able to make a positive contribution to a quantum jump in medical technology by enabling early cancer diagnosis with about a tenth price compared to conventional test kits. Seoul Viosys also expects this technology to be used for human cancer diagnosis in the future and looks for relevant and suitable research partners to achieve significant specificity,” added the team.

*Light and Violeds

Circadian rhythms as an internal clock that governs the body’s hormone levels and other biological processes such as sleep, wake, and eliminating waste from the body are based on a 24-hour cycle. It is based on natural sunlight, under which all animals and plants on the earth have evolved over 3.9 billion years, being with the beginning of the Earth 4.6 billion years ago. Seoul Viosys has recently launched air purifiers with Violeds light technology proven to sterilize various harmful bacteria and variants of coronavirus. Tracking traces of light is difficult, but if you can bend the light around the Earth, it will orbit 7.5 times per second. Also, it takes 8 minutes for light to reach Earth from the Sun, and hundreds of millions of years from distant galaxies. It is unprecedented that this light may also be used in cancer diagnosis.

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths ranging from 200nm to 1600nm, including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays, and infrared rays. The company holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for robust sterilization and disinfection (UV-C), skin regeneration (UV-B), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add advanced VCSEL technology, which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.


© Business Wire 2020
