Sep 13, 2018 : PSLV-C42 Mission Launch is scheduled on September 16, 2018

The launch of PSLV-C42 is scheduled on September 16, 2018 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This mission is designed to launch two earth observation satellites, NovaSAR and S1-4 (together weighing nearly 889 kg) of M/s Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL), United Kingdom under commercial arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Department of Space. Both satellites are planned to be launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

NovaSAR is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use & ice cover monitoring, flood & disaster monitoring.

S1-4 is a high resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for the disaster monitoring.