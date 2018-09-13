Log in
Sep 13, 2018 : PSLV-C42 Mission Launch is scheduled on September 16, 2018

09/13/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

The launch of PSLV-C42 is scheduled on September 16, 2018 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This mission is designed to launch two earth observation satellites, NovaSAR and S1-4 (together weighing nearly 889 kg) of M/s Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL), United Kingdom under commercial arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Department of Space. Both satellites are planned to be launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.
NovaSAR is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use & ice cover monitoring, flood & disaster monitoring.
S1-4 is a high resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for the disaster monitoring.

Disclaimer

ISRO - Indian Space Research Organisation published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 10:57:05 UTC
