Sephora : North America Evolves Its Beauty Insider Program

Updates to the beloved loyalty program give clients more opportunities to save and experience the best of Sephora

Today, Sephora released the next evolution of its renowned Beauty Insider loyalty program. This update takes the client experience to the next level thanks to new offerings like Beauty Insider Cash, which allows clients to get instant savings on their purchase, along with other perks like point multiplier events, more sampling choices than ever, and exclusive experiences like early access to brand launches and the most coveted beauty events (whenever social distancing restrictions begin to lift and we can safely welcome clients back). These new program elements underscore Sephora’s ongoing commitment that – even in dynamic business environments – the company’s focus remains on the client’s long-term loyalty. The new enhancements round out Beauty Insider’s already robust set of offerings with even more value and choice for Sephora clients, by connecting them to what they love—their favorite brands, founders and products.

“Our goal is to create a multi-faceted and well-rounded program to cater to the changing needs of our clients. We know they want more ways to save and even more access to things like products, brand founders, services and one-of-a-kind experiences that are unique to Sephora,” said Allegra Stanley Krishnan, Vice President and General Manager of Loyalty at Sephora. “We also know rewards that provide greater emotional and memorable experiences are the most meaningful for our clients, and we want to continue to deliver personalized experiences where our clients can choose what works best for their needs. The emotional component of loyalty is a vital driver of our loyalty program and what really matters most to our clients.”

Here’s what’s new for Beauty Insider:

More Ways to Save In-Store and Online:

Beauty Insider Cash: Members can use their hard-earned points to get instant savings at checkout; 500 points give members $10 off at checkout online and in-store - instantly

Members can use their hard-earned points to get instant savings at checkout; 500 points give members $10 off at checkout online and in-store - instantly Free Shipping : All members will now get free standard shipping; Rouge members can enjoy this perk with all purchases, VIB on purchases of $35 or more, and Insiders when they spend $50 1

: All members will now get free standard shipping; Rouge members can enjoy this perk with all purchases, VIB on purchases of $35 or more, and Insiders when they spend $50 Discount & Point Multiplier Events: Earn points faster and exchange points for savings during these new members-only events

More Access to Samples:

New Birthday Gift Offerings: All members can choose from new categories including haircare and body care options from some of their favorite brands, including Briogeo, MILK Makeup and Sol De Janeiro

Unique Experiences:

Meet and Greets, Trips and More : As soon as social distancing restrictions are lifted, members will be able to exchange their points for exclusive experiences like a one-on-one meet-up with a brand founder, a facial from a skincare guru, or a chance to see how their favorite product is made. In the meantime, members can engage with all digitally-accessible rewards.

: As soon as social distancing restrictions are lifted, members will be able to exchange their points for exclusive experiences like a one-on-one meet-up with a brand founder, a facial from a skincare guru, or a chance to see how their favorite product is made. In the meantime, members can engage with all digitally-accessible rewards. First Access to Product: Rouge members get first access to the biggest product launches, beginning this fall

Beauty Insider, which is free for all clients to join, has continued to evolve since its launch in February 2007, from the introduction of the beloved Birthday Gift to the launch and expansion of the Rewards Bazaar. The program is comprised of three tiers: Rouge, V.I.B. and Insider, all offering key benefits and exclusive access, including:

Rewards Bazaar : an online platform where members can exchange their points for a variety of products and one-of-a-kind experiences. New rewards drop every Tuesday and Thursday at 9AM PST Point Sample Sets Refreshed Weekly: Choose from a variety of 750, 500, 250 and 100-point sample sets, providing access to the most covetable brands like La Mer and Drunk Elephant, that are updated frequently throughout the year, so there is always something new to try in-store and online Using Your Points to Give Back: Launching in June, clients can now use their points to make a difference. Sephora’s Charity Rewards make it easier to support organizations that provide critical aid in our communities. By redeeming points for a Charity Reward, Sephora will donate the corresponding amount to the Tides Foundation to benefit a featured charity. Charities will be selected on a rotating basis, starting with the National Black Justice Coalition in June and Project Glimmer in July. Please visit SephoraStands.com to learn more

: an online platform where members can exchange their points for a variety of products and one-of-a-kind experiences. New rewards drop every Tuesday and Thursday at 9AM PST Beauty Insider Community : a members-only mobile and online platform that serves as a destination for beauty-lovers to find inspiration, ask questions, post beauty looks and get product recommendations in an unsponsored, real-time, “real talk” social setting

: a members-only mobile and online platform that serves as a destination for beauty-lovers to find inspiration, ask questions, post beauty looks and get product recommendations in an unsponsored, real-time, “real talk” social setting Sephora Credit Card: a card that enables members to earn even more value at Sephora stores and in their day-to-day lives. Card member benefits include 4% back on every Sephora purchase and no annual fees.

These new Beauty Insider loyalty program changes will go into effect on May 29th across Sephora North America, including Sephora.com. If you aren’t already a member of Sephora’s Beauty Insider loyalty program, please visit Sephora.com to learn more and join, or visit your local Sephora store. Please visit our Community page for the latest list of U.S. store openings here and Canada store openings here.

