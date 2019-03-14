Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sephora cuts ties with TV star's daughter after college cheating scam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk into a Sephora store in Times Square

(Reuters) - LVMH's Sephora beauty chain ended its partnership with Olivia Jade following a massive college cheating scandal involving her celebrity parents who were charged this week in an alleged scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a Sephora spokesperson wrote to Reuters in an email on Thursday.

Olivia Giannulli, the 19-year-old daughter of "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, is a social media "influencer" who goes by the name Olivia Jade online.

Products from her makeup collaboration had been removed from Sephora's website by Thursday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether her products were available in stores.

A representative for Jade could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jade, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and YouTube combined, received backlash online shortly after details of the fraud scheme emerged along with old videos in which she stated that she does not "care about school."

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused on Tuesday of paying bribes of $500,000 in a scheme that involved cheating on college entrance exams to help their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Giannulli, get into the University of Southern California, according to court documents.

Loughlin and Giannulli were taken into federal custody and later released on separate $1 million bonds on Wednesday.

The couple are among 50 people charged on Tuesday with taking part in a scam that steered graduating high school students into elite universities, including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford, by cheating the admissions process. Prosecutors called it the largest such scandal in U.S. history.

Some of Jade's online videos and photos were paid partnerships with Amazon.com Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.. Representatives from those two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Gina Cherelus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pEXCLUSIVE : Uber plans to kick off IPO in April - sources
RE
04:05pBrexit Could Bring Changes to U.K. Sanctions Policy
DJ
04:04pS&P 500 dips amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
04:00pTrump-Xi trade summit won't happen in March, Mnuchin says
RE
03:59pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Ng met with entrepreneurs and small business owners in Oakville, Toronto, London, and Waterloo
PU
03:54pSEAN P DUFFY : Duffy Leads Effort to Clarify Milk Definition
PU
03:54pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Gov. DeWine Unveils $900 Million Investment Plan in Lake Erie
PU
03:44pCHARLES E  SCHUMER : With the expiration date of alcoa's three-year electricity deal with the new york power authority looming, senator calls on nypa to continue successful partnership, reach new deal & maintain hundreds of good-paying north country jobs asap
PU
03:39pAXCIENT : Building Your Vendor Stack as an MSP
PU
03:35pSephora cuts ties with TV star's daughter after college cheating scam
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
4DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018
5REDT ENERGY PLC : REDT ENERGY : Strategic Review and Placing and Open Offer

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.