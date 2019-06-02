Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sephora to shut U.S. stores for diversity training after racial incident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 08:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk into a Sephora store in Times Square

NEW YORK (Reuters) - LVMH's Sephora beauty chain said it will close all its U.S. stores, distribution centers and corporate offices on Wednesday to conduct diversity training for employees, a move that follows a racial incident involving a Grammy-nominated singer.

R&B singer SZA, who is black, said in April she was racially profiled at a Sephora store in Calabasas, California.

Sephora and LVMH representatives did not respond to questions on the reason for the training, which the company called "inclusion workshops." Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is based in Paris.

SZA said a Sephora employee she identified as "Sandy" called security to make sure the singer was not stealing from the store.

"We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," SZA said in a Twitter post.

"You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores," Sephora said at the time in a response to the singer's post.

SZA was quoted in an interview with U.S. digital publisher Refinery29 last year as saying she previously worked in the skin-care department at a Sephora store.

SZA is a Grammy nominee who also collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the song "All the Stars" for the blockbuster movie "Black Panther."

"We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed and you are included," Sephora said on its website, while announcing the workshops.

After SZA's tweet, Google reviews for the store spiked, with many users criticizing Sephora over the incident.

Barbadian singer Rihanna last month unveiled her new fashion brand with LVMH, a rare move by the French group to set up a label from scratch as it taps into soaring demand for celebrity collaborations in the luxury world.

Sephora's workshops come about a year after Starbucks closed 8,000 stores across the country for anti-bias training after a Philadelphia cafe manager's call to police resulted in the arrests of two black men who were waiting for a friend.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pAUSTRALIAN PMI® : Manufacturing recovery slows in May
PU
09:05pOil prices extend drop as trade wars stoke global economic fears
RE
08:59pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Agriculture extension trainees start work | QFF
PU
08:59pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Backing Mackay Sugar jobs | QLD Government
PU
08:57pSephora to shut U.S. stores for diversity training after racial incident
RE
08:43pJapan's corporate investment rises amid global uncertainty
RE
08:42pSouth Korea May factory activity contracts at fastest pace in three months on worsening trade tensions - PMI
RE
08:36pJapan's manufacturing activity shrinks in May, heightens economic strain - PMI
RE
08:23pDRUM ROLL FOR TLTRO 3 : Five questions for the ECB
RE
07:08pUK manufacturing growth weakens as EU customers stay away - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER :: Changes In Interest Of ..
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession fears
5REX INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD : REX INTERNATIONAL : Subsidiary Lime Petroleum As In Agreement To Divest Intere..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About