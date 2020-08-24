Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sept. 17 Webinar: Tackling Employers' Rising Healthcare Costs presented by DMEC and Allsup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier advocacy firm providing guidance on alternative healthcare options, is partnering on an employer webinar with the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC), which provides education for absence and disability management professionals.

The webinar: “2020 Tools & Tactics Webinar: Healthcare Solutions for Employers’ High-Cost Populations” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Employers and employees are facing more difficult choices as rising healthcare costs continue to affect their bottom line. “While employers work to maintain budgets and offer the right benefits to keep their workers healthy, employees are struggling to identify the right offerings that fit their needs and personal finances,” said Steve Perrigo, Vice President, Allsup. “This webinar will be a great opportunity for HR professionals to learn about alternative healthcare benefit options, along with a complete roadmap for change.”

The session will help HR professionals identify key cost drivers and provide alternatives and tactical solutions that benefit both employers and employees. The session qualifies for one PHR and one SHRM Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credit.

“Allsup will also share real-world applications and case studies of successful ways organizations are reducing healthcare costs for businesses and their employees,” Perrigo added.

Individuals interested in attending the webinar can sign up on the DMEC website. Attendance is free for all DMEC members. Non-members may use the code “20ALLSUP1” to attend for free.

To learn more about coordinating your healthcare options visit https://www.allsupinc.com, and visit www.dmec.org to learn more about DMEC.

Event link: http://dmec.org/2020/08/12/2020-tools-tactics-webinar-healthcare-solutions-for-employers-high-cost-populations/

 

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

ABOUT DMEC

DMEC is the only association dedicated to providing focused education, knowledge, and networking for absence and disability professionals. Through its education programs, DMEC delivers trusted strategies, tools, and resources to minimize lost work time, improve workforce productivity, and maintain legally compliant absence and disability programs. The organization has over 1,000 employer and supplier member organizations, representing over 14,000 absence and disability management professionals from across the U.S. and Canada.

Rebecca Ray
Allsup
(618) 236-5065
r.ray@allsup.com

Victoria Shockley
Pinkston
(919) 780-9727
victoria.shockley@pinkston.co

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Cooking Wine Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Cooking Wine In Food Industry to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:16pCORRECTING and REPLACING -- DNA Genetics Announces Launch of Premium Flower with Dr. Greenthumb
GL
01:15pMICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump over threatened U.S. ban, calling it an election ploy
RE
01:13pMEDPACE : The First Controlled Clinical Trial For A CRISPR Enhanced Bacteriophage Therapy
PU
01:13pSAAS ORIGIN STORIES : An Interview with Legendary CFO Steve Cakebread
PU
01:13pSIGGRAPH 2020 : Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit Unleashes Film Fidelity
PU
01:12pNEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pCheck Point Software Partners with Harvard and MIT-founded edX to Deliver Free Online Courses, to Help Close Cyber-security Skills Gap | Check Point Software
AQ
01:10pCitation Growth Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
01:09pFACEBOOK : to pay $125 million in back taxes to France
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group