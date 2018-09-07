Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

September 10th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:08am CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the September 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: MRCY) securities between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mercury investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors suffering losses on their Mercury investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Mercury during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44aMTN : Experts fear $8.1bn refund order will jeopardise listing of MTN shares on NSE
AQ
02:42aJUPITER MINES : S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance (JMS Inclusion)
PU
02:42aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What it takes to become a data scientist
PU
02:42aRESOURCE GENERATION : New Director Appointment and Appendix 3X
PU
02:42aSURGICAL INNOVATION ASSOCIATES : Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market Advanced Bioabsorbable Mesh for Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery
BU
02:37aA FANTASY FOOD DRAFT FOR FOOTBALL SEASON : You won't go wrong with these six picks
AQ
02:37aHappy 88th birthday to Publix, where shopping is a pleasure | Doreen Christensen
AQ
02:37aGROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction Provision of Corporate Guarantee
PU
02:36aFYOLO TECHNOLOGY : Week 3 high school football predictions on 10 games in Broward and Palm Beach
AQ
02:31aTRANSURBAN : Morgans rates TCL as Add
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.