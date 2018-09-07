September 10th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the September 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: MRCY ) securities between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mercury investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

