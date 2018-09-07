Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

September 17th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the September 17, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“ACADIA” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACAD) securities between  April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ACADIA investors have until September 17, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors suffering losses on their ACADIA investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On April 9, 2018, CNN reported that “[p]hysicians, medical researchers and other experts told CNN that they worried that [NUPLAZID] had been approved too quickly, based on too little evidence that it was safe or effective. And given these mounting reports of deaths, they say that more needs to be done to assess Nuplazid’s true risks.” On this news, ACADIA’s share price fell $5.03 per share, or 23.4%, to close at $16.50 per share on April 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) that ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of ACADIA during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 17, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:17pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : The “Another Verizon 5G first” edition
PU
06:17pFINTECH FRIDAY : Look it up in the dictionary
PU
06:15pRYANAIR : cabin crew unions threaten major strike in late September
RE
06:15pDESTINATION XL GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:14pTRECORA RESOURCES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13pCAMPBELL SOUP : Third Point launches proxy fight for full Campbell board
RE
06:13pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:13pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:12pTesla rocked by latest exec shakeup, Musk's behavior on webcast
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
3DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.