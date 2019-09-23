Log in
September 2019 Student Spotlight: Letricia Hodge

09/23/2019

September 23, 2019

Letricia Hodge, a freshman at TCC, was featured at the District Board of Trustees during the Student Spotlight segment.

Letricia is a native of St. Maarten and an English Education major. After her journey here at TCC, Letricia plans to transfer to FAMU and receive her Bachelor's degree, followed by her master's and finally, her Ph.D. in curriculum design.

When she isn't in class, she keeps herself involved in many organizations at TCC as well as the local community.

She is currently serving as the vice president of TCC's International Student Organization (ISO) and is a member of the St. Maarten Tallahassee Student Association (SMTSA). In between those roles, she also volunteers as a teacher at Brownsville Preparatory Institute and provides academic assistance as a tutor for SMTSA.

'I am a firm believer in giving back to the community and helping civilians in need,' said Letricia.

Her strong desire to give back is influenced by the struggles she faced during Hurricane Irma.

'After surviving Irma, I lost everything I worked hard to build and had to start over from scratch,' said Letricia. 'I spent months without causing me to depend on the assistance of others to get by.'

Letricia and members of the ISO organized a disaster relief supplies drive for those in the Bahamas who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

'Organizing this fundraiser was my chance to do my part and give back to those in need,' said Letricia. 'This is why I was delighted to assist with organizing the fundraiser for the Bahamas.'

Disclaimer

Tallahassee Community College published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:26:01 UTC
