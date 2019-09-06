September 5, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Report Submitted

Company News Releases...



Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Report Submitted

Vancouver BC, September 5, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. is announcing that the Company has submitted the next draft of the SAIR document to the BCEAO on August 29th. The receipt of the document was acknowledged by email. We expect that the document and covering letter will be posted on the EPIC site. The new link for the site is: https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/588510b4aaecd9001b81467b/project-details.

With the coming into force of the Impact Assessment Act on August 28, 2019, the federal environmental assessment of the Morrison Copper-Gold Project under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act (CEAA 1992) has now been terminated. To advance the Project, PBM would be required to submit an initial Project Description to the Agency. Also note that relevant information gathered for the environmental assessment under CEAA 1992 may be used to inform any process steps under the IAA. PBM intends to submit a description of the Project in accordance with the requirements of the IAA, as soon as possible and intends on referencing the relevant information gathered for the EA under the 1992 Act to inform any process steps under the IAA.

