September 5, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Report Submitted

09/06/2019 | 12:02am EDT

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Morrison Report Submitted

Vancouver BC, September 5, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. is announcing that the Company has submitted the next draft of the SAIR document to the BCEAO on August 29th. The receipt of the document was acknowledged by email. We expect that the document and covering letter will be posted on the EPIC site. The new link for the site is: https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/588510b4aaecd9001b81467b/project-details.

With the coming into force of the Impact Assessment Act on August 28, 2019, the federal environmental assessment of the Morrison Copper-Gold Project under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act (CEAA 1992) has now been terminated. To advance the Project, PBM would be required to submit an initial Project Description to the Agency. Also note that relevant information gathered for the environmental assessment under CEAA 1992 may be used to inform any process steps under the IAA. PBM intends to submit a description of the Project in accordance with the requirements of the IAA, as soon as possible and intends on referencing the relevant information gathered for the EA under the 1992 Act to inform any process steps under the IAA.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

'John Plourde'
John Plourde, Director

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this website (or press release), such as 'measured,'' 'indicated,' and 'inferred' 'resources,' that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20- F, File No. 0-51453, which may be secured from us, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:01:02 UTC
