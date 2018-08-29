September 7th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Glencore Plc

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the September 7, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Glencore Plc (“Glencore” or the “Company”) (OTC: GLCNF, GLNCY) securities between September 30, 2016 through July 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Glencore investors have until September 7, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting production documents and other records related to the Company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes. On this news, Glencore’s share price fell approximately 9% on July 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore’s conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company’s compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Glencore’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

