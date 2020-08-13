Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sequestration Update Report: August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:18pm EDT
Sequestration Update Report: August 2020
August 13, 2020
Report

In a report required by law, CBO provides estimates of the caps on discretionary funding for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. CBO concludes that the discretionary appropriations provided to date for 2020 do not exceed the caps for this year.

See past editions of CBO's reports on sequestration.
Summary

By August 15 of each year, CBO is required to publish its estimates of the limits (often called caps) on discretionary budget authority that were established under the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Public Law 112-25) and that remain in effect through fiscal year 2021. CBO also must report whether, according to its estimates, enacted legislation for the current fiscal year has exceeded the caps and thus will trigger a cancellation of budgetary resources, known as a sequestration.

In CBO's estimation, a sequestration will not be required for 2020. However, the authority to make that determination-and, if so, how to cut budget authority- rests with the Administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which reported in January that appropriations for 2020 had not exceeded the caps.

Although additional appropriations totaling an estimated $503 billion have been made since January, they were designated as emergency requirements, one of the categories of funding that cannot breach a cap. By law, the caps are adjusted upward when an appropriation is provided as an emergency requirement or to fund overseas contingency operations (such as military activities in Afghanistan). The caps also can be raised to accommodate budget authority provided for some types of disaster relief, the 2020 census, wildfire suppression, or certain program integrity initiatives.

Related Publications

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 18:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFITBIT : Can Mindfulness Improve Health?
PU
03:03pVELOCITY FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pNMS LABS : Appoints Dan Monahan as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
03:02pKronos advanced technologies announces increased inventories of the company's model 8 and model 5 air purifiers
GL
03:02pRIDEAU RECOGNITION : Is Named on 2020 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List of Top Recognition Providers
BU
03:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:01pBLAIZE : Delivers Breakthrough for AI Edge Computing
BU
03:01pDONGXINGI : DONGXING INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
03:01pInsights on the Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
03:01pGUESS : Announces Michele Morrone as the New Worldwide Face of GUESS : Men's
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group