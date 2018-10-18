Ser Educacional : 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
Recife, October 18, 2018 - Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions in number of students enrolled, hereby announces its 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule.
Earnings Release
November 07, 2018 (before trading session)
Conference Calls
November 07, 2018
English
Portuguese
09.00 a.m. (New York Time) 12.00 p.m. (Brasília Time)
07.00 a.m. (New York Time) 10.00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
Phone: +1 (412) 317-6776 Code: Ser Educacional
Phone: +55 (11) 3193-1001 Or +55 (11) 2820-4001 Code: Ser Educacional
Replay: +1 (412) 317-0088
Code: 10124378
Replay: +55 (11) 3193-1012
Code: 6560794#
Webcast: click here
Webcast: click here
Contact
Rodrigo de Macedo Alves
Investor Relations Officer
Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior
Investor Relations Deputy Manager
Phone: (+55 11) 2769 3223
E-mail: ri@sereducacional.com Website: ir.sereducacional.com
