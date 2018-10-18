Ser Educacional : 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

Recife, October 18, 2018 - Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions in number of students enrolled, hereby announces its 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule.

Earnings Release

November 07, 2018 (before trading session)

Conference Calls

November 07, 2018

English

Portuguese

09.00 a.m. (New York Time) 12.00 p.m. (Brasília Time)

07.00 a.m. (New York Time) 10.00 a.m. (Brasília Time)

Phone: +1 (412) 317-6776 Code: Ser Educacional

Phone: +55 (11) 3193-1001 Or +55 (11) 2820-4001 Code: Ser Educacional

Replay: +1 (412) 317-0088

Code: 10124378

Replay: +55 (11) 3193-1012

Code: 6560794#

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Contact

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves

Investor Relations Officer

Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior

Investor Relations Deputy Manager

Phone: (+55 11) 2769 3223

E-mail: ri@sereducacional.com Website: ir.sereducacional.com

ABOUT GRUPO SER EDUCACIONAL

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Recife, Grupo Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA) is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of number of students enrolled The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, vocational and distance learning courses in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of approximately 147,000 students The Company operates under the following brands: UNINASSAU - Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau, UNINABUCO - Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco, Faculdades UNINABUCO, Vocational Schools Joaquim Nabuco e Maurício de Nassau, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA - Universidade da Amazônia, Faculdade da Amazônia, UNIVERITAS - Centro Universitário Universus Veritas and Faculdades UNIVERITAS, through which it offers around 1,570 courses.

This notice may contain forward-looking statements related to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results and the growth prospects of Grupo Ser Educacional. These are merely projections and, as such, are solely based on the expectations of the Management of Grupo Ser Educacional. Such forward-looking statements are substantially dependent on external factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Grupo Ser Educacional and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

.